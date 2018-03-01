BIG DAY IN THE NBA?

NBA players must be waived by Thursday to become playoff eligible with another team. With Jimmy Butler injured, the Wolves have an open roster spot and the need to add a player(s), preferably a shooter, rim protector or defensive-minded wing. Here’s a look at players already waived or who could be. (Players already waived can sign with a new team after Thursday and still be playoff eligible.)

WAIVER WIRE?

Joakim Noah: Knicks and Noah agreed to move on, but there’s those two years and $42M still owed to him before he could come here or sign with a contender.

Shabazz Muhammad: Wolves forward wants to go somewhere he’ll play and has a veteran’s minimum option for next season. “No, we like the team we have,” Tom Thibodeau said Wednesday about a buyout.

Luol Deng: Similar situation to Noah’s and Lakers probably will wait until summer before they pay him off big. But he’s a Thibodeau favorite.

Others: Brooklyn’s Quincy Acy, N.Y.’s Jarrett Jack, Phoenix’s Tyson Chandler, Orlando’s Arron Afflalo, Sacramento’s Vince Carter.

FREE AGENTS

Derrick Rose: Not a wing defender/shooter, but he can still score and the connection to Thibodeau remains strong. Never say never until he signs elsewhere.

Tony Allen: He’s 36 and offers the brand of defense Thibodeau loves, but he hasn’t played since a December fibula fracture.

Gerald Henderson: A veteran wing with playoff experience who had hip surgery last summer and hasn’t played since then.

Corey Brewer: Two-time Timberwolf reached a buyout with the Lakers Wednesday but could be OKC-bound to play for college coach Billy Donovan.

Others: Randy Foye, Mike Dunleavy Jr.

JERRY ZGODA