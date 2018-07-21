Star Tribune
Top Executives
The 27th annual report
The Star Tribune annually looks at the compensation of the highest paid CEOs of Minnesota public companies. Last year the 50 executives had total compensation of $433.9 million an increase of 25 percent over the amount they took home the previous year.
Good corporate performance helped 42 of the CEOs earn annual bonuses and a strong stock market in 2017 helped increase the value of long-term equity awards: 17 executives exercised stock options during the past year worth a collective $163.9 million, and 39 of the CEOs realized $138.2 million from the value of restricted stock that vested during the year.
Controls to adjust list of executives
List of executives
Top 50 CEOs
James M. Cracchiolo
Diversified financial services company that includes financial planning, wealth management, annuities, insurance and estate planning.
- $60.6 million in total compensation
- 301.9% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 223:1
- Median compensation $107,082
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $11,190,000
- All other $830,422
- Options exercised $40.8 million
- Shares vesting $6,770,771
- Stock change 56%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 8
Patrick McHale
Makes products to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid materials for manufacturing, construction, food and other industries.
- $47.2 million in total compensation
- 491.2% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,188,300
- All other $12,760
- Options exercised $45.2 million
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 65.6%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 13
Stephen J. Hemsley
a diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
Hemsley was chairman and CEO until Sept. 1, 2017 when he retired as CEO and became executive chairman.
- $27 million in total compensation
- -13.8% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 298:1
- Median compensation $58,378
- Salary $1.2 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $5,745,600
- All other $170,481
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $19,853,312
- Stock change 398%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 2
Kendall J. Powell
A manufacturer and marketer of consumer foods, its portfolio includes Cheerios, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Haagen-Dazs and Annie’s.
Powell retired as CEO effective June 1, 2017 and as chairman of General Mills on Jan. 1, 2018. Jeffrey Harmening succeeded Powell
- $24.4 million in total compensation
- 70.7% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $1.2 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $811,253
- All other $165,110
- Options exercised $17.2 million
- Shares vesting $5,003,623
- Stock change -6.8%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 10
Hubert Joly
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
- $22.5 million in total compensation
- 33.9% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 699:1
- Median compensation $23,980
- Salary $1.3 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $4,602,983
- All other $28,307
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $16,586,154
- Stock change 0%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 6
Douglas Baker, Jr.
Provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services to food, hospitality, health care, industrial and oil and gas markets.
- $22.3 million in total compensation
- -11.7% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 238:1
- Median compensation $60,556
- Salary $1.2 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,856,300
- All other $243,608
- Options exercised $14.2 million
- Shares vesting $4,815,854
- Stock change 15.8%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 3
Inge G. Thulin
global diversified technology company with a strong R&D component, it has products in health care, industrial, consumer, electronics and safety areas.
Thulin became executive chairman and retired as president and CEO on July 1; Michael Roman was appointed CEO
- $19.5 million in total compensation
- 16.1% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 324:1
- Median compensation $63,338
- Salary $1.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $4,121,830
- All other $667,821
- Options exercised $5.1 million
- Shares vesting $8,053,820
- Stock change 34.9%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 7
Brian Cornell
General merchandise retailer selling everyday essentials, clothing and groceries. It is in the middle of a major upgrade of its physical stores, plus it has introduced more than a dozen new brands and improved its online capabilities and delivery system.
Target CEO’s compensation for fiscal 2017 did not include an annual equity grant due to a grant timing shift, including that $2 million grant the CEO total would have been 13,520,000 and the pay ratio 657:1.
- $19.2 million in total compensation
- 110.8% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 408:1
- Median compensation $20,581
- Salary $1.3 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $4,836,000
- All other $263,208
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $12,754,619
- Stock change 0%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 12
Randall J. Hogan
Offers sustainable water solutions to the global market; the company split in May, with the electrical unit under the new entity nVent.
Hogan was chairman and CEO of Pentair untill the spin-off of nVent Electric as a separate public company on April 30, 2018. He remained chairman of nVent Electric. John Stauch became president and CEO of Pentair.
- $19 million in total compensation
- -18.1% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $1.3 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,650,634
- All other $76,504
- Options exercised $10.4 million
- Shares vesting $4,590,874
- Stock change 0%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 4
Benjamin G.S. Fowke, III
A major U.S. electric and natural gas utility providing energy for homes and businesses in eight Western and Midwestern states.
- $17.3 million in total compensation
- -6.6% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 120:1
- Median compensation $105,907
- Salary $1.3 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,016,563
- All other $54,902
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $13,964,224
- Stock change 48.1%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 5
Omar Ishrak
develops medical technology products that treat cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes and neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.
- $16.3 million in total compensation
- -67.9% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $1.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $6,136,139
- All other $173,858
- Options exercised $3.3 million
- Shares vesting $5,143,969
- Stock change 7.2%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 1
Andrew Cecere
The holding corporation is parent to the fifth largest commercial bank in the U.S. ranked by the value of deposits. It employs 73,000 people across 25 states.
Cecere was named president and CEO in April 2017 and Chairman in April 2018
- $16 million in total compensation
- 6.9% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 205:1
- Median compensation $58,269
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,659,867
- All other $31,947
- Options exercised $8 million
- Shares vesting $5,303,751
- Stock change 6.6%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 9
Dan Hanrahan
Owns, operates and franchises hair salons in mall and strip-center locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Puerto Rico and Canada.
Hanrahan's Regis employment was terminated on April 16, 2017. Hugh Sawyer was named president and CEO to replace him
- $15.3 million in total compensation
- 498% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $9,406,633
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $5,183,150
- Stock change -15.1%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 27
Lee Schram
One of the country’s largest check printers, it also provides services such as fraud protection, marketing and design for small firms, banks and others.
Schram announced plans to retire from Deluxe and the board of directors has hired a search firm to find his replacement.
- $11.3 million in total compensation
- 51.3% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 117.2:1
- Median compensation $55,300
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $588,256
- All other $21,462
- Options exercised $4.8 million
- Shares vesting $4,838,729
- Stock change 9.2%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 14
Joseph Puishys
Fabricates, distributes and installs glass products and systems; it operates four segments, three in the commercial construction market.
- $9 million in total compensation
- -2.2% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 83:1
- Median compensation $47,188
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,013,120
- All other $43,387
- Options exercised $4.8 million
- Shares vesting $1,276,770
- Stock change -23.7%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 11
Andrew S. Duff
Diversified financial services company providing asset management, investment banking, public finance, brokerage and research services
Duff retired as CEO effective Dec. 31, 2017 and remains chairman of the board. Chad Abraham was promoted to CEO
- $7.4 million in total compensation
- 21.6% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 34:1
- Median compensation $148,779
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,472,250
- All other $159,231
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $4,113,473
- Stock change 21.2%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 15
James J. Owens
A global adhesives provider for the packaging, hygiene, electronics and assembly materials, paper converting, woodworking industries.
- $5.9 million in total compensation
- -0.3% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $1.1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $985,592
- All other $299,655
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $3,516,949
- Stock change 17.6%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 16
J. Kevin Gilligan
Provides online education, primarily through Capella University; it is being acquired by Strayer Education in Virginia.
Capella has agreed to merge with Strayer Univesity, the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018. Gilligan is eligible for $19 million severance and accelerated vesting of equity awards.
- $5.3 million in total compensation
- 12.6% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 79.5:1
- Median compensation $39,541
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $795,830
- All other $20,000
- Options exercised $2.9 million
- Shares vesting $762,993
- Stock change -9.9%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 21
Jerry Mattys
Develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home including Flexitouch System for treats chronic limb swelling.
- $5 million in total compensation
- 533.8% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.4 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $449,880
- All other $0
- Options exercised $3.4 million
- Shares vesting $746,361
- Stock change 76.6%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 48
Archie Black
Cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management as well as performance analytics.
- $4.7 million in total compensation
- 11.9% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 77:1
- Median compensation $69,031
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $289,250
- All other $4,050
- Options exercised $2.1 million
- Shares vesting $1,750,264
- Stock change -30.5%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 22
Shelly Ibach
Makes and sells adjustable mattresses and bedding. The company's Sleep IQ technology collects and analyzes biometric data.
- $4.2 million in total compensation
- 166.8% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 140:1
- Median compensation $52,130
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,137,400
- All other $30,363
- Options exercised $0.3 million
- Shares vesting $1,855,669
- Stock change 66.2%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 34
James "Joc" O'Rourke
A single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry.
O'Roarke announced on May 15 that Mosaic's headquarters would move to Florida.
- $3.9 million in total compensation
- -21.3% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 94:1
- Median compensation $88,792
- Salary $1.1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,528,000
- All other $685,441
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $597,694
- Stock change -10.4%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 18
John P. Wiehoff
One of the world’s largest third-party logistics providers, it coordinates freight transportation and logistics services to help solve supply chain issues.
- $3.2 million in total compensation
- 19.2% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 130:1
- Median compensation $52,606
- Salary $1.2 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $871,475
- All other $28,638
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1,117,394
- Stock change 89.1%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 26
James P. Snee
produces food products for consumers, retail grocers, food-service and industrial markets
- $3.1 million in total compensation
- 40.3% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $400
- Non-equity IPC $2,108,771
- All other $144,097
- Options exercised $0 million
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change -17.4%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 31
Scott W. Wine
Makes off-road vehicles including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles, small-electric vehicles and accessories.
- $2.9 million in total compensation
- -47.7% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 199:1
- Median compensation $44,328
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,856,558
- All other $88,844
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 54.2%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 17
Mark Gross
The grocery wholesaler supplies more than 1,800 stores and also continues to operate supermarkets including Cub Foods.
- $2.8 million in total compensation
- 133.7% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 170:1
- Median compensation $35,086
- Salary $1.1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,676,854
- All other $26,557
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change -43.3%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 40
Richard M. Olson
Makes turf maintenance, snow and ice management, landscape, rental and specialty construction equipment, and irrigation and outdoor lighting products and equipment.
- $2.8 million in total compensation
- 132.9% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $991,535
- All other $159,528
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $890,367
- Stock change 32.8%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 41
Charles MacFarlane
Diversified corporation with investments in electric utility operations and manufacturing operations including metal fabrication and plastics.
- $2.7 million in total compensation
- 145.5% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 55:1
- Median compensation $61,561
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $63,720
- Non-equity IPC $713,664
- All other $7,500
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1,371,790
- Stock change 12.4%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 42
Charles Kummeth
Makes hematology controls and biotechnology products for research scientists to improve drug discovery and accurate clinical testing.
- $2.7 million in total compensation
- -4% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,053,594
- All other $43,798
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $691,770
- Stock change 5.5%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 25
Scott P. Anderson
Distributes supplies and equipment to dental and animal health markets, including vaccines, diagnostic products and pharmaceuticals.
Anderson resigned from Patterson Companies Inc. on June 1, 2017 and Mark Walchirk was named president and CEO effective Nov. 20, 2017
- $2.6 million in total compensation
- -36.5% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $29,232
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1,751,973
- Stock change 4.9%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 23
Tod Carpenter
A technology-led filtration company that designs, manufactures, and sells engine and industrial air, oil and liquid filtration solutions.
- $2.5 million in total compensation
- 92.7% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,453,590
- All other $64,062
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $134,518
- Stock change 47.5%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 38
Michael J. Happe
Based in Iowa but with Twin Cities executive offices, it is a manufacturer of motor homes and travel trailers and is buying Chris-Craft boats.
Happe officially became CEO of Winnebago Industries on Jan. 18, 2016
- $1.9 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $902,152
- All other $137,165
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $219,970
- Stock change 44.6%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Scott R. Ward
Treats peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease with its patented orbital atherectomy systems (OAS) technology .
- $1.8 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,216,617
- All other $0
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 75.4%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Arthur Przybyl
Makes branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals and performs contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies.
- $1.8 million in total compensation
- -62.9% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 69:1
- Median compensation $51,818
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $506,250
- All other $27,309
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $582,669
- Stock change 6.3%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 20
Alan R, Hodnik
Provides electric utility services through its Minnesota Power subsidiary and invests in infrastructure and other energy businesses.
- $1.8 million in total compensation
- 23.4% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $729,626
- All other $112,568
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $293,690
- Stock change 19.4%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 37
Daniel L. Florness
Sells fasteners, tools and construction supplies through company stores, on-site locations and industrial vending machines.
- $1.6 million in total compensation
- -67.1% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,041,901
- All other $2,830
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 19.7%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 19
Craig Dahl
National financial bank holding company with branches in Minnesota and six other states, providing retail and commercial banking services.
- $1.6 million in total compensation
- -30.9% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 54.6:1
- Median compensation $44,878
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $110,254
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $554,868
- Stock change 6.6%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 29
Gary R. Maharaj
makes surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies for the health care industry
- $1.5 million in total compensation
- -53.4% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $342,530
- All other $4,363
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $625,787
- Stock change 3%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 24
Victoria Holt
Online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production with operations in five countries.
- $1.5 million in total compensation
- 35.3% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 74:1
- Median compensation $49,074
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $597,154
- All other $10,800
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $341,289
- Stock change 100.6%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 43
Jeffrey Graves
Provides testing hardware, software and services solutions to help customers improve their design, development and manufacturing processes.
- $1.5 million in total compensation
- -5% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $237,778
- All other $20,667
- Options exercised $0.4 million
- Shares vesting $124,431
- Stock change 18.7%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 35
Brett D. Heffes
franchises five retail brands that buy, sell, trade and consign used and new merchandise and offers equipment leasing products
- $1.5 million in total compensation
- -34.5% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 12:1
- Median compensation $78,265
- Salary $0.3 million
- Bonus $300,000
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $9,450
- Options exercised $0.9 million
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 5.2%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 30
H. Chris Killingstad
Makes mechanized cleaning equipment, sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables and specialty surface coatings.
- $1.2 million in total compensation
- -51% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $79,558
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $442,714
- Stock change 3.3%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 28
Ron Konezny
Global provider of business and mission-critical machine-to-machine and Internet of Things connectivity products and services.
- $1.2 million in total compensation
- -31.5% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $11,575
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $739,667
- Stock change -7%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 32
Thomas Stoelk
Independent nonoperator energy company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties
Stoelk resigned his employment with Northern Oil and Gas in January 2018 and Michael Reger returned as CEO on May 25, 2018; Reger was subsequently moved to president and Brandon Elliott was named CEO
- $1.2 million in total compensation
- -31.2% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $63,581
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $587,479
- Stock change -25.5%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 33
Robert Rosenblatt
Multiplatform video commerce company that offers a range of proprietary and name brands directly to consumers via television, online and mobile devices.
Rosenblatt's other compensation includes $238,506 of commuting expense
- $1.1 million in total compensation
- 20.7% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 78:1
- Median compensation $27,522
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $251,804
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $30,643
- Stock change -6.7%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 45
Chris Homeister
Specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories.
Homeister served as CEO and president through October 27, 2017.. TIle Shop's pay ratio was based on combined compensation of Homeister and interim CEO Robert Rucker of $1,408,905.
- $1 million in total compensation
- -1.6% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 42:1
- Median compensation $34,238
- Salary $0.4 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $403,159
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $226,188
- Stock change -50.2%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 44
Ilan Levin
Provides 3-D printing and additive manufacturing solutions by making printers and also prototype and manufactured goods services.
Stratasys announced that Ilan Levin resigned as CEO effective June 1, 2018.
- $0.9 million in total compensation
- 186.8% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.4 million
- Bonus $440,340
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $25,813
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 20.7%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 61
Andrew Rooke
Designer and manufacturer of compact track and skid steer loaders and related accessories and attachments.
- $0.8 million in total compensation
- 41.8% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.4 million
- Bonus $324,950
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $56,641
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 0%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 51
Darin Hammers
makes medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of urologic disorders.
Cogentix agreed to be acquired by Laborie Medical in March 2018
- $0.8 million in total compensation
- -5.8% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.4 million
- Bonus $321,003
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $9,568
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 0%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 47
Jon R. Sabes
purchases and sells life insurance policies in the secondary market
On Jan. 18, 2018 GWG Holdings announced a strategic partnership with Dallas-based The Beneficient Company Group, L.P.
- $0.7 million in total compensation
- -19.8% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $212,881
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $0
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 4.8%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 46
Top female executives
Marianne Short
a diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
- $11.4 million in total compensation
- 27.8% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,970,400
- All other $104,130
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $8,562,821
- Stock change 389%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 1
Shari L. Ballard
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
- $7 million in total compensation
- 4.9% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,309,113
- All other $24,367
- Options exercised $1.4 million
- Shares vesting $2,390,565
- Stock change 65.1%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 2
Shelly Ibach
Makes and sells adjustable mattresses and bedding. The company's Sleep IQ technology collects and analyzes biometric data.
- $4.2 million in total compensation
- 166.8% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 140:1
- Median compensation $52,130
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,137,400
- All other $30,363
- Options exercised $0.3 million
- Shares vesting $1,855,669
- Stock change 66.2%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 7
Corie S. Barry
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
- $4.2 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,057,625
- All other $8,203
- Options exercised $0 million
- Shares vesting $1,346,569
- Stock change 65.1%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Catherine Smith
General merchandise retailer selling everyday essentials, clothing and groceries. It is in the middle of a major upgrade of its physical stores, plus it has introduced more than a dozen new brands and improved its online capabilities and delivery system.
- $3.7 million in total compensation
- 91% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $432,000
- Non-equity IPC $993,067
- All other $87,266
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1,377,601
- Stock change 21.6%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 6
Karen L. Parkhill, EVP, CFO
develops medical technology products that treat cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes and neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.
- $3.3 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $1,000,000
- Non-equity IPC $778,883
- All other $934,554
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 0%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Debra L. Schoneman
Diversified financial services company providing asset management, investment banking, public finance, brokerage and research services
- $3.3 million in total compensation
- 38.8% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 34:1
- Median compensation $148,779
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,437,500
- All other $40,839
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1,288,264
- Stock change 21.2%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 3
Renee J. Peterson
Makes turf maintenance, snow and ice management, landscape, rental and specialty construction equipment, and irrigation and outdoor lighting products and equipment.
- $3 million in total compensation
- 53.1% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $484,573
- All other $125,644
- Options exercised $0.9 million
- Shares vesting $1,022,193
- Stock change 32.8%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 5
Janna A. Potts
General merchandise retailer selling everyday essentials, clothing and groceries. It is in the middle of a major upgrade of its physical stores, plus it has introduced more than a dozen new brands and improved its online capabilities and delivery system.
- $2.8 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $364,500
- Non-equity IPC $837,900
- All other $103,520
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $771,991
- Stock change 21.6%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Gunjan Kedia
The holding corporation is parent to the fifth largest commercial bank in the U.S. ranked by the value of deposits. It employs 73,000 people across 25 states.
- $1.6 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $611,520
- All other $69,327
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $375,007
- Stock change 0%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Non-CEO executives
David S. Wichmann
a diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
Wichmann became CEO on Sept. 1, 2017 succeeding Stephen Hemsley
- $83.2 million in total compensation
- 229.8% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $1.2 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $4,909,800
- All other $216,974
- Options exercised $58.8 million
- Shares vesting $18,105,524
- Stock change 39.8%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 1
Larry C. Renfro
a diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
- $23.1 million in total compensation
- 55.3% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $1.1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $4,647,700
- All other $173,490
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $17,207,570
- Stock change 38.9%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 2
Marianne Short
a diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
- $11.4 million in total compensation
- 27.8% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,970,400
- All other $104,130
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $8,562,821
- Stock change 389%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 4
R. Michael Mohan
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
- $10.7 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $2,895,073
- Non-equity IPC $1,531,251
- All other $55,284
- Options exercised $3.5 million
- Shares vesting $1,850,394
- Stock change 0%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Hak Cheol Shin
global diversified technology company with a strong R&D component, it has products in health care, industrial, consumer, electronics and safety areas.
- $8.2 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio 324:1
- Median compensation $63,338
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,121,844
- All other $146,484
- Options exercised $4.7 million
- Shares vesting $1,398,999
- Stock change 34.9%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Thomas W. Handley
Provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services to food, hospitality, health care, industrial and oil and gas markets.
- $8.2 million in total compensation
- 97.7% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $571,900
- All other $111,652
- Options exercised $5.6 million
- Shares vesting $1,203,997
- Stock change 15.8%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 11
Dale D. Johnson
Makes products to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid materials for manufacturing, construction, food and other industries.
- $8.1 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.4 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $415,800
- All other $18,635
- Options exercised $7.2 million
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 0%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Shari L. Ballard
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
- $7 million in total compensation
- 4.9% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,309,113
- All other $24,367
- Options exercised $1.4 million
- Shares vesting $2,390,565
- Stock change 65.1%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 5
Gary L. Ellis
develops medical technology products that treat cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes and neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.
Ellis retired on Dec. 31, 2016
- $6.9 million in total compensation
- 49.1% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,729,783
- All other $34,270
- Options exercised $3.1 million
- Shares vesting $1,397,173
- Stock change 7.2%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 9
John J. Mulligan
General merchandise retailer selling everyday essentials, clothing and groceries. It is in the middle of a major upgrade of its physical stores, plus it has introduced more than a dozen new brands and improved its online capabilities and delivery system.
- $5.8 million in total compensation
- 28.1% change from 2017
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $300,000
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $595,493
- Options exercised $1.1 million
- Shares vesting $2,779,439
- Stock change -8.1%
- 2017 Top-50 ranking: 10
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.