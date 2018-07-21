Star Tribune

Top Executives

The 27th annual report

The Star Tribune annually looks at the compensation of the highest paid CEOs of Minnesota public companies. Last year the 50 executives had total compensation of $433.9 million an increase of 25 percent over the amount they took home the previous year.

Good corporate performance helped 42 of the CEOs earn annual bonuses and a strong stock market in 2017 helped increase the value of long-term equity awards: 17 executives exercised stock options during the past year worth a collective $163.9 million, and 39 of the CEOs realized $138.2 million from the value of restricted stock that vested during the year.