The Facebook account for the state of Minnesota’s primary tourism agency has been hacked since the start of the business day Monday, with a slew of “fake news” postings that range from a woman training squirrels to harass her ex-boyfriend and a death row inmate eating an entire Bible as his last meal.

The run of phony stories populated the Explore Minnesota Tourism page starting about 8 a.m., and the news of the weird has kept flowing steadily well into the afternoon, said agency spokeswoman Alyssa Hayes.

“Our social media team is working directly with Facebook and the state of Minnesota’s IT services” to try and halt the hostile takeover, Hayes said. “We are addressing this as quickly and as diligently as possible.”

Hayes is urging the anyone who visits the Facebook page to not click any of the postings“to avoid potentially getting hacked” as well. The page has more than 221,000 followers.

She said Explore Minnesota’s other social media channels — Twitter, Instagram and its website — are operating normally, so far.

The website associated with each fake posting is newsprovidr.com, whose creative minds clearly lean fiction.

Along with the ex-boyfriend-harassing squirrel saga and the dining habits from death row, other postings tout, “Detroit woman gives birth to her 14th child from 14 different fathers,” “Bermuda triangle: Ship reappears 90 years after going missing” and “DNA tests prove retired postman has over 1,300 illegitimate children.”