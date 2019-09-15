A western Wisconsin woman is in jail on suspicion of concocting a plot to have the father of her child killed.

A sting operation led to last week's arrest of a 47-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls, according to the Sheriff's Office. The woman has been engaged in a custody dispute with the man over their child.

The woman appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court for a bond hearing on a possible charge of conspiracy to commit murder for hire. She remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail ahead of Tuesday hearing.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk told WEAU-TV in Eau Claire that in the moments leading up to her arrest Thursday, the woman "entered the vehicle of our investigator, [and a] conversation was overheard in regards to what she wanted done; she wanted this individual killed. She produced $200 in cash and she also provided a photo of the person she wanted killed."

A tip to authorities led them to set up the sting.