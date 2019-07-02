Wells Fargo's top Minnesota executive joins Habitat for Humanity board as Habitat's production grows

Volunteers from Wells Fargo helped build a Habitat for Humanity House in July 2018. Photo: Wells Fargo

The top regional executive at Wells Fargo & Co. has joined the board of growing Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity just as Wells Fargo’s Minnesota-based foundation announced in June that it’s narrowing its philanthropic focus and boosting funding for affordable housing by $1 billion nationally through 2025.

Laurie Nordquist is Upper Midwest “lead regional president” and CEO of Wells Fargo in Minnesota.

“We have a long history of working with Twin Cities Habitat to revitalize local neighborhoods, build stronger diverse communities, and provide positive impact through public-private collaborations,” Nordquist said in a prepared statement. “I’m proud of the difference we’ve made over the years and look forward to collaborating with the influential leaders on the board to create affordable and sustainable housing solutions.”

Nordquist, who took over in 2018, oversees community banking in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. She is responsible for nearly 300 banking branches and 3,300 employees. She is a 28-year Wells Fargo veteran.

Twin Cities Habitat, benefiting from a recent $100 million mortgage program with Bremer Bank and other capital-raising efforts, helped 110 working-class families into a new or refurbished home in the fiscal year ended June 30.

Habitat has nearly doubled its annual housing production over the last several years, thanks largely to the partnership with Bremer Bank. And it is looking to expand that relationship, increase others with financiers and corporate supporters. It has raised more than $40 million of an ongoing $55 million capital campaign designed to help it double housing production again over the next few years.

Nordquist joins as Twin Cities Habitat and Wells Fargo celebrate 25 years of partnership. Wells Fargo has contributed $5 million in total sponsorship and its employees have volunteered on more than 160 projects. The company has also made a $1.28 million multi-year commitment to Twin Cities Habitat’s ongoing Multiplying the Impact capital campaign.

“Laurie brings tremendous talent and passion to our Board of Directors and we look forward to her contributions as we further innovate and expand our work,” said CEO Chris Coleman of Twin Cities Habitat. “This is great continuation of the strong partnership between Habitat and Wells Fargo.”

Habitat partners with working, low-income buyers, about 90 percent minority families, who also take financial education and homeownership classes. Habitat boasts a default rate lower the mortage industry average.