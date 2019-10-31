Closures of Interstates 94 and 35W in Minneapolis and lane reductions on Hwy. 12 in Wayzata could put a crimp on travel in the metro area this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will shut down both directions of I-35W between I-94 and Crosstown Hwy. 62 from Friday night to Monday morning as crews prepare to shift all traffic to new pavement and start work on rebuilding the northbound lanes. Nightly closures on westbound I-94 between Hwy. 280 and I-35W will continue through Nov. 9.

Motorists can expect traffic jams on Hwy. 12 in the vicinity of Hwy. 101/Central Avenue in Wayzata. The highway will be closed and drivers detoured up and down the ramps from Friday night to Monday morning.

Weather permitting, a number of roads that have been closed for construction are expected to open on Friday, including on Hwy. 3 at 60th Street in Inver Grove Heights, Century Avenue/Hwy. 120 at 27th Street in Maplewood and Hwy. 13 between Fairlawn Avenue and Franklin Trail in Prior Lake.

Here a few places motorists will encounter road work this weekend:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Both directions closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between I-94 and Crosstown Hwy. 62.

2. Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street: Hennepin Avenue is a single lane in each direction between 7th and 12th streets; 8th Street closed from LaSalle Avenue to S. 2nd Avenue and Portland to Park avenues.

3. I-94: Westbound closed from nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Hwy. 280 and I-35W through Nov. 9.

4. Lake Street: Both directions closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between 2nd and Stevens avenues S.

St. Paul

5. White Bear Avenue: Lane closures between Upper Afton Road and I-94 through early November.

North metro

6. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions between Hwy. 36 in Roseville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes.

7. I-35W, 35E and 35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Lane closures in both directions on I-35 between the split and Hwy. 8. Southbound I-35 reduced to two lanes from Hwy. 97 to the I-35W/35E split, and I-35W and I-35E each reduced to a single lane south of the split. Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/I-35E split.

8. Bottineau Boulevard/County Road 81 in Brooklyn Park: Closed between N. 71st Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard.

9. I-94 in Rogers and Maple Grove: Westbound lane closures between I-494 and Hwy. 241 from 7 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday and resuming at 7 p.m. Sunday. Eastbound lane closures between Hwy. 241 and I-494 will be in place from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

South metro

10. I-35W in Bloomington: Ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Nov. 7. Lane restrictions in both directions between 106th Street and Cliff Road.

West metro

11. Hwy. 12 in Wayzata: Closed in both directions at Hwy. 101/Central Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers will be diverted to the off- and on-ramps during the closure.