Week 1

Sept. 9

San Fran.

W, 24-16

Week 2

Sept. 16

Green Bay

Noon, Ch. 9

Week 3

Sept. 23

Buffalo

Noon, Ch. 4

Week 4

Sept. 27

L.A. Rams

7:20 p.m., Ch. 9, NFLN

Week 5

Oct. 7

Philly

3:25 p.m., Ch. 9

Week 6

Oct. 14

Arizona

Noon, Ch. 9

Week 7

Oct. 21

N.Y. Jets

Noon, Ch. 9

Week 8

Oct. 28

New Orleans

7:20 p.m., Ch. 11

Week 9

Nov. 4

Detroit

Noon, Ch. 9

Week 10

Bye

Week 11

Nov. 18

Chicago

Noon, Ch. 9

Week 12 Nov. 25

Green Bay

7:20 p.m., Ch. 11

Week 13

Dec. 2

New England

3:25 p.m. Ch. 9

Week 14

Dec. 10

Seattle

7:15 p.m., Ch. 9, ESPN

Week 15

Dec. 16

Miami

Noon, Ch. 4

Week 16

Dec. 23

Detroit

Noon, Ch. 9

Week 17

Dec. 30

Chicago

Noon, Ch. 9

NEXT OPPONENT AT green bay

There the hope hung as Aaron Rodgers exited Sunday's game against Chicago, injured. Yes, the Packers would be easier for the Vikings to beat if Rodgers missed next week's game. But no, he wasn't done.

OPPONENT WEEK 1

Packers 24, Bears 23

Rodgers returned in the second half and threw three TD passes, the last of them a 75-yarder that gave the Packers the winning points with a little more than two minutes to play.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Aaron Rodgers, QB

The answer here vs. the Packers is always Rodgers, whose 2017 season was ended by injury inflicted by the Vikings. He's back, with a bigger contract and bad intentions for Minnesota.

OUTLOOK

This will be a tough out for the Vikings and a big NFC test for Kirk Cousins — one that he can pass. Outlook: Horns up.