Week 1
Sept. 9
San Fran.
W, 24-16
Week 2
Sept. 16
Green Bay
Noon, Ch. 9
Week 3
Sept. 23
Buffalo
Noon, Ch. 4
Week 4
Sept. 27
L.A. Rams
7:20 p.m., Ch. 9, NFLN
Week 5
Oct. 7
Philly
3:25 p.m., Ch. 9
Week 6
Oct. 14
Arizona
Noon, Ch. 9
Week 7
Oct. 21
N.Y. Jets
Noon, Ch. 9
Week 8
Oct. 28
New Orleans
7:20 p.m., Ch. 11
Week 9
Nov. 4
Detroit
Noon, Ch. 9
Week 10
Bye
Week 11
Nov. 18
Chicago
Noon, Ch. 9
Week 12 Nov. 25
Green Bay
7:20 p.m., Ch. 11
Week 13
Dec. 2
New England
3:25 p.m. Ch. 9
Week 14
Dec. 10
Seattle
7:15 p.m., Ch. 9, ESPN
Week 15
Dec. 16
Miami
Noon, Ch. 4
Week 16
Dec. 23
Detroit
Noon, Ch. 9
Week 17
Dec. 30
Chicago
Noon, Ch. 9
NEXT OPPONENT AT green bay
There the hope hung as Aaron Rodgers exited Sunday's game against Chicago, injured. Yes, the Packers would be easier for the Vikings to beat if Rodgers missed next week's game. But no, he wasn't done.
OPPONENT WEEK 1
Packers 24, Bears 23
Rodgers returned in the second half and threw three TD passes, the last of them a 75-yarder that gave the Packers the winning points with a little more than two minutes to play.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
Aaron Rodgers, QB
The answer here vs. the Packers is always Rodgers, whose 2017 season was ended by injury inflicted by the Vikings. He's back, with a bigger contract and bad intentions for Minnesota.
OUTLOOK
This will be a tough out for the Vikings and a big NFC test for Kirk Cousins — one that he can pass. Outlook: Horns up.
