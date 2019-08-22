IMPACT PLAYER

Lucas Giolito, White Sox

His three-hitter was the first complete-game shutout against the Twins since Jake Arrieta’s in 2015.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Twins games this season in which neither team homered; Wednesday’s was the first since June 27.

3 Compete games by Giolito this year, tying him with Cleveland’s Shane Bieber for the MLB lead.

2 Wild pitches by Jake Odorizzi, the first time since June 18, 2015, he had two in one game.

UP NEXT

An off day, one of two in the next five days, with a three-game home series against Detroit that starts Friday in between.

Phil Miller