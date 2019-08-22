IMPACT PLAYER
Lucas Giolito, White Sox
His three-hitter was the first complete-game shutout against the Twins since Jake Arrieta’s in 2015.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Twins games this season in which neither team homered; Wednesday’s was the first since June 27.
3 Compete games by Giolito this year, tying him with Cleveland’s Shane Bieber for the MLB lead.
2 Wild pitches by Jake Odorizzi, the first time since June 18, 2015, he had two in one game.
UP NEXT
An off day, one of two in the next five days, with a three-game home series against Detroit that starts Friday in between.
Phil Miller
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Boone hopes to stand out in a deep Vikings backfield
Backfield depth is a welcome sight for a Vikings offense desperately trying to re-establish its rushing attack and exceptional special-teams work might be Mike Boone's path to playing.
Vikings
Vikings defense healthy entering third preseason game
The Vikings defense is back together and getting healthy — especially at the line of scrimmage.On Tuesday, nose tackle Linval Joseph returned to practice…
Vikings
Hartman: Vikings' new offensive system working for coach Zimmer
The work of Kevin Stefanski, Gary Kubiak and Rick Dennison has been on display in two preseason victories.
Duluth
'Miracle on Ice' skater jailed on assault charges; family suspects CTE
Mark Pavelich, a star at UMD and Eveleth High School as well as a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, took a metal pole and broke several of the man's bones, according to authorities.
Wild
Wild hire Bill Guerin as new general manager
The Minnesota Wild have hired Bill Guerin, who won two Stanley Cups as a player and two more titles in the front office with the…