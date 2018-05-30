TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

Browns safety Damarious Randall doesn't seem to have crunched the numbers before launching an ill-fated tweet Monday night promising to buy everyone who retweeted him a jersey if the Cavaliers defeat his beloved Warriors in the NBA Finals. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, he had 366,000 retweets. If he's serious and an upset happens, that's going to get pretty expensive.

WATCH THIS

Vegas is just three wins away from hoisting the Stanley Cup in its expansion season, and the Golden Knights have been basically unstoppable at home. Washington has a tough task in Game 2 Wednesday (7 p.m., NBCSN).

RANDOM FANDOM

"Will be really interesting if Carlson implodes and Kai wins this. I kind of wonder what it will take for Carlson to lose? Kai did miss some extra points, but remember that he was perfect after switching the hash he was kicking them from."

"redstang" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"The value of a man should be seen in what he gives and not in what he is able to receive."

@KarlTowns