For $400, you can buy a vintage Timberwolves jersey released Tuesday by the brand Mitchell & Ness in collaboration with designer Don C. They're part of the "No-Name Collection," and they definitely deliver on that promise. They're from the Timberwolves' "tree" era — worn during the KG heyday of the late '90s to mid-2000s — with small green border trees and an NBA logo.
The Warriors undid 82 games of Rockets excellence with a Game 1 victory in Houston, stealing home court. That's why higher seeds should get five home games in a seven-game series, but I digress. Game 2 is in Houston at least (8 p.m., TNT).
"If any of you macho fellows think you're somehow superior to these women, take a shift on the ice against them sometime. Best keep your head on a swivel though."
"BillyRayBob" commenting on startribune.com.
"MJ heard y'all and said 'release the tapes' hahahaha." — Wolves guard Jamal Crawford on the newly announced Michael Jordan documentary.
@JCrossover
