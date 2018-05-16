TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

For $400, you can buy a vintage Timberwolves jersey released Tuesday by the brand Mitchell & Ness in collaboration with designer Don C. They're part of the "No-Name Collection," and they definitely deliver on that promise. They're from the Timberwolves' "tree" era — worn during the KG heyday of the late '90s to mid-2000s — with small green border trees and an NBA logo.

WATCH THIS

The Warriors undid 82 games of Rockets excellence with a Game 1 victory in Houston, stealing home court. That's why higher seeds should get five home games in a seven-game series, but I digress. Game 2 is in Houston at least (8 p.m., TNT).

RANDOM FANDOM

"If any of you macho fellows think you're somehow superior to these women, take a shift on the ice against them sometime. Best keep your head on a swivel though."

"BillyRayBob" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"MJ heard y'all and said 'release the tapes' hahahaha." — Wolves guard Jamal Crawford on the newly announced Michael Jordan documentary.

@JCrossover