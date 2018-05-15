In a lovely proclamation, larded with "whereases" and shiny with his big gold seal, Gov.Mark Dayton has declared Wednesday, May 16, as Tracy K. Smith Day in MInnesota.

That is the day the U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet will speak at Talk of the Stacks at the Hennepin County Library on Nicollet Mall. (Free! 7 p.m. Tomorrow! You should go! But get there early--doors open at 6:15.)

The proclamation notes that "Tracy K. Smith's works have been published since 2003 by Minneapolis independent publisher Graywolf Press, one of Minnesota's award-winning publishers of diverse and singular voices; and Smith's newest book, "Wade in the Water," was published in April 2018 by Graywolf Press."

(Speaking of "Wade in the Water," here is a link to our review.)

Graywolf publisher Fiona McCrae said, in an exuberant press release, "That Tracy K. Smith is being recognized by the Governor in this way is a great thing for poetry in general, and for her wise, expansive, questioning poetry in particular. Graywolf is so proud to have published Tracy K. Smith's books of poetry, and have delighted in all her awards and honors, including the Pulitzer Prize. It is hard to think of a more perfect Poet Laureate for America at this challenging hour, and we are so grateful to the Minneapolis Public Library for hosting her visit to the Twin Cities."