Three tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down Wednesday night as storms rolled across south central Minnesota, and as many as three other twisters might also have landed, according to the National Weather Service.

A weather service team will be headed to Sibley, Nicollet and Blue Earth counties to inspect damage and determine the strength of three tornadoes that damaged barns and felled trees. A second team will be headed to New Prague and Prior Lake where possible twisters touched down, said Alexandra Keclik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chanhassen.

Torrential rains soaked the Redwood Falls area where more than 9.4 inches of rain has fallen since Wednesday afternoon. A flood warning remained in effect Thursday morning in places such as Willmar, Granite Falls, Madison, Renville and Montevideo where 4 to 8 inches of rain fell, the weather service said.

Flood watches remain in effect for areas stretching from St. Cloud to Morris to just south of Brainerd, the weather service said.

More than 3 inches of rain were reported from Gaylord, south to New Ulm and Nicollet. One weather watcher in Sibley County reported more than 4 inches.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport picked up 1.52 inches of rain and it could see more before precipitation through Thursday afternoon, Keclik said.

Many counties in the metro saw more than that. Flash flood warnings were issued for Carver, Scott and Hennepin counties. The weather service on Wednesday night said it had received almost 2 inches of rain in 30 minutes at its Chanhassen office.

No injuries were reported Wednesday night from the tornadoes. A farmer near Nicollet reported damage to a garage.

In McLeod County, officials reported trees down in Biscay and in Lester Prairie shortly after 8 p.m.

The first report of a tornado came in a NWS tweet at 4:52 p.m.: “Tornado on ground just east of Nicollet near Hwy. 99. Take cover now!”

A storm spotter reported another at 5:13 p.m. about three miles farther east near Hwy. 14. At 5:42 p.m., a touchdown was reported near Hwy. 22 at the Nicollet/Sibley County line. At 6:17 p.m., a rain-wrapped tornado was spotted crossing Hwy. 19 a mile west of Gaylord.

At 7:47 p.m., the NWS tweeted “radar confirmed a tornado near Prior Lake. Radar is indicating flying debris.”

The forecast for the Twin Cities is for rain to continue well into Thursday. It should end by Thursday night and there is a 20 percent chance of more rain on Friday morning. Skies should be mostly clear by Friday night and Saturday, though, the NWS said.