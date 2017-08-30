WCCO news director Mike Caputa was fired Friday after six years of leading the newsroom.

"They decided to make a change," Caputa said Wednesday.

Anne Ouellette, who became general manager at the CBS affiliate in 2015, could not be reached for comment.

No replacement has been named. The station put up a posting for the job on Tuesday.

Caputa, who had been at the station for 15 years, said he had no immediate plans, but that he did hope to stay in the Twin Cities.