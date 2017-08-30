WCCO news director Mike Caputa was fired Friday after six years of leading the newsroom.
"They decided to make a change," Caputa said Wednesday.
Anne Ouellette, who became general manager at the CBS affiliate in 2015, could not be reached for comment.
No replacement has been named. The station put up a posting for the job on Tuesday.
Caputa, who had been at the station for 15 years, said he had no immediate plans, but that he did hope to stay in the Twin Cities.
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Artcetera
Variety
WCCO fires news director Mike Caputa
The CBS affiliate has not yet named a replacement.
Sports
Former Minnesota Olympian to compete on 'Survivor'
Katrina Radke will be part of the 35th season of 'Survivor'
Variety
Influential performance poet, broadcaster and mentor dies
J. Otis Powell! endeared himself to many through his example and his decades-long service.
Variety
Was Frankie Valli singing live or lip syncing at fun State Fair show?
The Rock Hall of Famer was backed by four young seasoned singers.
Variety
Twin Cities' 5 must-see art shows this weekend
There's more to this weekend than the Minnesota State Fair!
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.