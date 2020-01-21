More from Star Tribune
National
GM to spend $3.5B in Michigan under revised tax credit deal
Michigan on Wednesday agreed to revise decade-long tax breaks for General Motors in exchange for the company's commitment to spend at least $3.5 billion more over 10 years, including to build electric pickup trucks in Detroit.
National
Impeachment trial brings angst for 4 presidential hopefuls
The four Democratic senators seeking the White House want to be out there campaigning, but they're pulled off the presidential campaign trail and into the Senate to serve as jurors in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
National
Crime required for impeachment? Not so, say legal experts
President Donald Trump's defense hinges largely on arguments made in the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson more than 150 years ago: that impeachment requires a crime.
National
Trump: Travel ban expansion coming, nations aren't yet final
President Donald Trump said Wednesday the U.S. would soon be imposing visa restrictions on more countries — though it's not clear yet how many nations will be affected by his expansion of the travel ban.
National
AP-NORC poll: Public doubts Senate trial will be revealing
Americans are sharply divided along party lines about whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office, and they doubt the Senate impeachment trial will do anything to change their minds, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.