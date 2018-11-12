More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Column: Ugly performances by Jets, Bucs and Raiders
To say the Jets , Raiders and Bucs have quit would be hyperbole.To say their fans are ready to quit watching them would be more…
Wild
Tentative settlement reached in NHL concussion lawsuit in Minn.
The lawsuit in federal court in St. Paul involved more than 100 former players who accused the NHL of failing to better prevent head trauma or warn players of risks.
Sports
With Butler gone, what's next for Thibodeau and his Wolves
RandBall writes: "Anything short of a post-Butler renaissance figures to lead to a change at the end of the season." But what about a bad run in the first dozen or so games without Jimmy Butler?
Twins
Watch live at 11 a.m.: Joe Mauer says goodbye
Joe Mauer announced on Friday that he's played his last game in the Major Leagues.On Monday, he'll hold a news conference.
Vikings
Clang times four: Bears kicker Parkey has rotten, incredible Sunday
We're kind of fascinated by kickers around here. So let's take a look at Bears kicker Cody Parkey hitting the uprights FOUR times in Sunday's game.
