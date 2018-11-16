Alan Page, the former Viking and Minnesota Supreme Court justice, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest honor for a civilian, in a White House ceremony at noon Friday.

In addition to Page, President Donald Trump’s first group of medal recipients includes Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth, the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach and Miriam Adelson, a doctor and wife of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.