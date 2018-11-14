I don’t think I knew about the existence of Fitchburg State, which competes in Division III athletics in Massachusetts, before this morning.
But the small school now has a claim to infamy thanks to one of the worst cheap shots you’ll ever see in sports.
The play happened in the closing minutes of an 84-75 loss to Nicholls College, and it was captured on video for the whole world to see:
I mean, that’s about as bad as you can get. The good news? Nate Tenaglia, the Nicholls player who was elbowed and dropped to the ground in pain, not only made the three-pointer but stayed in the game to make both of the technical foul free throws.
And justice is being served: The offending player was ejected from the game and has been suspended from the team and barred from campus indefinitely, per Fitchburg State’s Twitter feed:
