Warren tops Iowa poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is the new leader, narrowly in first place ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a new Iowa Poll from the Des Moines Register and CNN. The poll showed that Warren was the first choice for 22% of would-be Democratic caucusgoers, an increase of 6% from the 15% support she held in June, when the Register last polled the state. Biden dropped from a first-place June showing of 24% to 20%. The result left the two in a statistical tie, well ahead of the rest of the pack.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders placed third with 11%, and, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., placed fourth with 9%. He had 14% in the Register's June poll. Sen. Kamala Harris of California was fifth at 6%. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota each had 3% support.NEW YORK TIMES