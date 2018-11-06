Democrat Tim Walz defeated Republican Jeff Johnson Tuesday in the race to be the next governor of Minnesota.

The win by Walz, a congressman from southern Minnesota, keeps the governor’s office in the hands of Democrats for another four years, following two terms by outgoing Gov. Mark Dayton. Johnson, a Hennepin County commissioner, was making his second run for the governor’s job after losing to Dayton four years ago.

Voters interviewed by the Star Tribune said they connected with Walz’s life story, which includes 24 years in the National Guard and more than 20 years teaching and coaching high school before he was elected to Congress in 2006.

Mary Knapp, an independent voter from Golden Valley, said she voted for both Democrats and Republicans but went for Walz in the governor’s race. Knapp, 61, called him “more grounded and I think really concerned about the best interests of everyone instead of being particularly partisan.”

Johnson, an attorney and former state representative from Plymouth, sought to make the election about change after eight years of a Democratic governor. Johnson won an upset victory in the GOP primary in August over former Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

Walz campaigned for the job for more than a year and a half, working to win over more liberal Democratic voters while keeping his appeal with more moderate, greater Minnesota party members who have made up his political base as a congressman.

The two candidates spent the campaign laying out vastly different visions for Minnesota’s future.

Johnson said he would cut taxes and bring a lighter regulatory touch on business.

He also said he would lobby the federal government to pause the refugee resettlement program that has brought tens of thousands of refugees to Minnesota in the past few decades.

Walz advocated more spending on education, transportation, aid to local governments and other programs. Walz, whose congressional district is more rural and conservative than the state as a whole, pledged to bring together disparate groups to make progress after years of gridlock in St. Paul.

The stakes of the campaign were big. Walz will be in office during the 2020 census and redistricting, when lawmakers and the governor will have to decide on new legislative and congressional districts that will reshape Minnesota politics and government for the coming decade.

The campaign remained mostly civil but also featured sharp attacks on health care.

The Alliance for a Better Minnesota spent more than $4 million attacking Johnson with TV ads that he says were inaccurate and unfair. They argued Johnson’s health care agenda would mean vulnerable Minnesotans would lose coverage.

Johnson attacked Walz for saying Minnesota and the United States should move to a single payer health care system like Medicare, charging that Walz’s plan would lead to fewer choices, long wait times and worse health care.

Johnson’s attacks were not enough to stop Walz. Walz also led in all the public polling and raised far more campaign cash than Johnson.

James Schmidt, 19, who was voting in Chanhassen, said he tuned in closely to the race for governor; he voted for Jeff Johnson. He liked what Johnson had to say about immigration.

“I do like that rhetoric,” Schmidt said, saying he’d like tougher laws. “I think stronger immigration laws get me a little more hyped up to vote.”

State Sen. Richard Cohen, D-St. Paul, said Walz would bring fresh energy to a State Capitol that in recent years has been beset with partisan rancor. Last year, the Legislature sued Gov. Mark Dayton when he vetoed money for their salaries.

“A Gov. Walz will be someone totally new to the Capitol, and there’ll be high interest in him, and his personality will be well-suited,” Cohen said.

Walz is known for his gregarious personality, an easy fit for the backslapping environs of the military, practice field and political campaign.

Cohen said he expects Republicans would give Walz a chance to turn his “One Minnesota” campaign theme into governing reality.

But Walz faces a challenging environment in which to bring the state together. Republicans, who have controlled the House since 2015 and the Senate since 2017, drove a hard bargain with Dayton and stymied some of the most significant policy proposals of his second term, like a gas tax increase, universal prekindergarten and expansion of a public health insurance program called MinnesotaCare.

Governor-elect Tim Walz embraced running mate, Lt. Governor-elect Peggy Flanagan, as they took the stage for their acceptance speech Tuesday night at the DFL headquarters election party.

Walz has also proposed those policies, and it’s not clear if Republicans would be any more willing to bend to Walz than they were with Dayton.

Walz did craft a few deals with Republicans in Congress, but on two relatively uncontroversial issues: care of veterans and agriculture. As governor, Walz steps into a very different role than a member of Congress.

For his part, during Johnson’s time on the Hennepin County Board, he was often a lone dissenting voice against programs he deemed duplicative and wasteful.

Walz will take over a government with more than 30,000 employees and an annual budget of more than $22 billion.

And, as Minnesota’s 41st governor, he will face immediate challenges.

The state tax system has grown wildly divergent from the federal tax code, creating a confusing situation for families and businesses next year. Cleaning up the mess will be a first order of business.

Lawmakers were forced to subsidize the individual health insurance market last year with more than $540 million, just to stabilize it. There’s no ongoing funding for the program. And a significant source of funding for health care initiatives through a tax on medical providers is scheduled to expire at the end of 2019.

State government’s technology systems have repeatedly failed in recent years, affecting the state’s driver’s license and registration systems, for instance.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson addressed supporters after conceding the race to Democrat Tim Walz.

Multiple governors have tried and failed to confront the long-standing problem of children of color not performing as well in schools as white children, leaving many unprepared for college or the workforce.

But Walz will take the helm with resources to tackle some these problems, as the state budget outlook is currently bullish and has been in surplus for several years running.