Gov. Tim Walz unveiled the first part of his 2020 state bonding proposal on Thursday, recommending to the Legislature that Minnesota borrow $276 million to pay for affordable housing projects across the state.

The DFL governor said the figure, an increase from levels proposed by previous administrations, would go a long way in "addressing a need that all Minnesotans know is real."

A supermajority of the Legislature must ratify the governor's borrowing proposal, meaning that it will require votes from both Democrats and Republicans to pass into law.

"The need is there and the coalition is ready to go," Walz said. "We simply have an opportunity here to make a historic investment, get ahead of this curve and put Minnesota in a position to make sure all Minnesotans have affordable housing."

The funding is part of a sweeping public works package that Walz intends to roll out in four phases over the next week. He also will focus on investments in water systems, higher education buildings, public safety, roads and bridges.

The governor said Thursday that the total borrowing package, known as a bonding bill, would total roughly $2 billion. But he has so far declined to give a specific number. The full picture will not come into focus until next Wednesday, when Walz presents the final piece of his proposal.

With a multiday debut, Walz aims to focus public attention on specific public funding needs rather than the overall amount of borrowing, which is likely to be a point of contention in the legislative session that starts next month. Historically bonding proposals have drawn a strong reaction from Republican lawmakers.

During an announcement of the state's budget surplus in December, legislators hinted at the size of the borrowing bill they would like to see in 2020. House Democrats noted that Rep. Mary Murphy, chairwoman of the committee that focuses on capital investment projects, had suggested a $3.5 billion package. Some Republicans, meanwhile, have previously said that a $2 billion bonding bill would be too large.

"Our caucus will prioritize a responsibly-sized bill that invests in job-growing infrastructure like roads and bridges, water projects, and maintaining state-owned buildings and facilities," Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said Thursday.

The vast majority of the money in the housing proposal unveiled Thursday, up to $200 million, would be awarded to developers to construct or renovate affordable housing and permanent shelter and services for the homeless. An additional $60 million would be earmarked for public housing complexes. Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said some of that money could be used to pay for adding sprinklers to public housing buildings that currently lack full systems, such as the Cedar-Riverside complex that caught fire in November. Another $15 million would go toward affordable housing for veterans.

Advocates for more affordable housing say the money could make a big difference. Ho estimated that the investment would create or preserve between 1,000 and 1,600 units statewide.

The specifics of the bonding bill likely will be negotiated throughout the upcoming legislative session, which starts Feb. 11. However, the deal-making to determine what gets funded usually comes together in the final days, or even hours, of the legislative session in May.

Unlike other bills in the Legislature, bonding measures require the support of 60% of the members in the House and Senate to pass. That gives power to the Republican minority in the House and Democratic Senate minority members.