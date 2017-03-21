Lake Mille Lacs walleye anglers won’t be allowed to keep fish for the second season in a row, and a new state regulation will shut down Mille Lacs walleye fishing from July 7-27 in an attempt to extend the season through Labor Day weekend.

Tom Landwehr, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources commissioner, announced the rules Tuesday, about eight weeks before the state’s traditional walleye season opens May 13. Mille Lacs has been receiving special attention from the DNR ever since fisheries managers detected a sharp decline in walleye numbers in the lake.

This year’s catch-and-release provision was long expected, but the planned July shutdown is something new. With state-licensed anglers facing an annual quota of Mille Lacs walleye and with one-third of this year’s quota already captured by ice anglers, the July reprieve was ordered in hopes of sparing a complete shutdown by midsummer.

DNR fisheries chief Don Pereira said that a certain percentage of caught fish die after being released. The so-called hooking mortality worsens in July because of high water temperatures and increased fishing pressure. Last year, a spike in hooking mortality during the last two weeks of July accounted for more than half of the state’s walleye harvest allocation.

Mille Lacs is comanaged by the DNR and eight Chippewa bands in Minnesota and Wisconsin under treaty law. The state’s 2017 walleye allocation was recently set at 44,800 pounds, but Ojibwe tribal leadership has agreed this year to allow for an extension of the Mille Lacs walleye season as long as the state harvest doesn’t exceed a conservation cap of 55,800 pounds, the DNR said.