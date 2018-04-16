Wagner SprayTech, a manufacturer of paint applicators and tools, said it will complete a $10 million remodel in June of its “Americas” headquarters in Plymouth.

“We’ve been working around each other [since the remodel began in August 2017],” said President Greg McGuirk, president of the Americas. “Modern workspaces with comfortable, functional spaces are key to attracting and retaining the best talent. That’s a priority for us.

“Now that the office is almost finished, we’re embarking on a plan to overhaul our factory.”

The company has yet to develop specific plans and cost estimates for that.

The America’s division of Germany-based Wagner operates out of two Twin Cities-area locations; the Plymouth headquarters and a distribution center in Otsego.

Wagner SprayTech has shuttered a manufacturing facility in New Jersey, moved the work to Plymouth, and relocated its industrial division from Chicago.

“Our business has consolidated here, our head count is growing and we are growing all three of our product lines,” McGuirk said. “We will continue to grow our team here.”

Wagner SprayTech has 250-plus employees at the 17-acre Plymouth campus, and 50 in Otsego.

The company plans to add 60-plus positions over the next few years.

The reconfigured, 60,000-square foot headquarters was remodeled in an open environment designed to encourage “collaboration and teamwork,” including open-concept offices featuring ergonomic, adjustable workspaces and furniture; “meeting pods” and lounge areas.

Large windows were installed in the building to brighten spaces, a full-service cafeteria was added, as well as an employee fitness center, training rooms and digital signage.

Wagner was founded by the late Josef Wagner, a machine repairman, after World War II.

He willed the private company, which now employs 1,400 around the globe, to two foundations that reinvest profits in the company and charity.

Wagner SprayTech, a competitor of Minneapolis-based Graco, makes paint sprayers, applicators and decorating products for home-improvement, commercial painting and industrial finishing.