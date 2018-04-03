Respiratory medical device maker Vyaire Medical plans to close its plant on Medina Road in Plymouth by June 30, eliminating approximately 50 jobs, according to state officials.

Vyaire Medical, based in Mettawa, Ill., north of Chicago, manufactures and sells more than 27,000 different products and parts for respiratory problems and surgical anesthesia, including consumables and capital equipment that generate more than $800 million in annual sales. It was not clear Tuesday which products are made at the plant at 17400 Medina Road.

On Monday, Vyaire Medical's owners notified the state of the planned layoffs, as required under the federal WARN Act. Company officials did not return requests for comment about what prompted the decision to close the plant.

The workforce changes come during a time of transition for Vyaire Medical.

Vyaire Medical was formed in October 2016 as the respiratory solutions business of large health care supplier BD (Beckton, Dickinson at Co.). That month, private equity funds advised by Apax Partners acquired a majority stake in Vyaire Medical as it worked toward becoming an independent business.

"We are pleased with the progress our team has achieved over the past 18 months in establishing Vyaire Medical as a focused and leading global respiratory solutions provider," Vyaire Medical CEO Dave Mowry said in a news release last month. "Our success in standing up Vyaire Medical as an independent company also has been made possible by the support of BD and the contributions from Apax Partners."

Apax announced March 19 that it intends to acquire the remaining stake in Vyaire Medical from BD, pending customary closing terms, by the end of April.