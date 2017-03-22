The Star Tribune Ultimate Beer Bracket - Sudsy Sixteen

Well, Minnesota, you have spoken.

Last week, we announced our Ultimate Beer Bracket and beer lovers’ ballots from Winona to Warroad poured in for Minnesota breweries, the large and the small, the trendy and the hidden gems.

At deadline on Sunday afternoon, our inbox was overflowing with more than 1,500 ballots naming 128 different brewhouses — and the makings of our extremely competitive 16-brewery field.

But the fun is just beginning.

Now that the matchups are determined, you’ve got the opportunity to vote for each head-to-head all the way to the ultimate championship round.

Here's how we determined the field and what we learned in the process. You can download a high-resolution version of the bracket here.

Here are the rules:

- Readers can vote for any or all matchups.

- Voting is for one day only; the DEADLINE IS 11:59 p.m. ON WEDNESDAY, March 22.

- Voting for the Ale-ite Eight round will commence on Friday, March 24. Check back to startribune.com/beerbracket to vote on Friday.