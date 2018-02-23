Armed volunteers should be allowed to walk the halls of Osseo public schools to protect students and staff in the event of school shooting, the school board chair proposes.

Robert Gerhart, board chair of one of the metro area’s largest school districts, floated the idea at Tuesday’s school board meeting in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 people dead at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

“Our nation mourns over another senseless mass shooting at a school. I am sick and tired of the talk that happens after each one of these events and lack of tangible action that follows,” he said. “We have the ability to make a difference right here and right now.”

Gerhart proposed that volunteers 21 and older who have a permit to carry a weapon be allowed to patrol the district’s buildings. The volunteers would provide their own firearms. They would have to pass a background check and complete a firearms safety course and show proficiency on a shooting range with a certified instructor.

Volunteers with criminal offenses, a history of drug or domestic abuse or mental health issues would be disqualified, he said.

Gerhart said arming volunteers is a way around the endless school safety debates at the Legislature and in Washington. He also said it would take the district too much time to find money to pay for more police on campus. He is not in favor of arming teachers, he said.

Robert Gerhart, Osseo School Board chair

Osseo is the fifth largest school district in the state with 20,850 students.