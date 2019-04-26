After spending much of the spring looking for ways to address their most prominent need, the Vikings took a step toward filling it on Thursday night with the player they’d hoped they wouldn’t have to live without.

The team selected North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury with the 18th overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, adding the 2018 Rimington Trophy winner to a group they’re again trying to remake, this time with the guidance of their new offensive staff.

Bradbury is the first offensive lineman taken in the first round by the Vikings since Matt Kalil went fourth overall in 2012, and just the fourth lineman drafted in the first two rounds since Spielman joined the team in 2007.

The Vikings grew enamored of Bradbury during an extensive study of their offensive line options, as they looked for players who could excel in the outside zone running scheme they’ll emphasize, with assistant head coach Gary Kubiak and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rick Dennison working with new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Coach Mike Zimmer said the Vikings’ new offensive coaches “know the exact type of guy they’re looking for.” It became obvious over the past few weeks that Bradbury was it.

“We’ve done an awful lot of work with all the offensive linemen,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “This is a guy that’s been on our radar for quite a while. Gary Kubiak had an opportunity, all fall, to really evaluate a lot of college football players, and this was one of his favorite guys with the offensive group. And then, I was sitting in my office one day, and Andre Patterson was watching all of the defensive linemen — and obviously, there’s a lot of great defensive linemen in this draft. He came in and he said, ‘Who’s this center from NC State? This guy’s a really good football player.’ So that even intrigued me more.”

Garrett Bradbury at the NFL scouting combine in February.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound center was an All-America last season, his fifth year with the Wolfpack, and won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s outstanding center.

At the NFL combine he ran the third fastest 40-yard dash (4.92 seconds) among offensive linemen.

Bradbury, who will be 24 on June 20, is a Charlotte native who came to the Wolfpack as a tight end. He redshirted as a freshman and moved to guard in 2015, when he was a backup. He started 13 games at left guard as a redshirt sophomore before moving to starting center as a redshirt junior in 2017.

If he stays at the position where he finished his college career, his arrival could mean Pat Elflein transferring to guard, where Elflein played for three years in college. The Vikings figure to play free-agent addition Josh Kline at right guard.

Both Spielman and Zimmer demurred when asked whether Bradbury would be a guard or a center, though Zimmer did call Bradbury “one of the best centers we’ve seen in a long, long time.”

“I know, just talking with the coaches, we’re just trying to get the best football players in here,” Spielman said. “And then, once we get into OTAs, when we get into training camp, the coaches will figure out the best combination.”

The Vikings have the 50th and 81st picks in the draft on Friday, and could look to add to their offensive front again if they can find a player they like. But by taking an offensive lineman on Thursday night, they resisted whatever temptation they might have had to bolster their defensive front with one of the draft’s talented tackles. The straightforward pick, in the end, was the one the Vikings made.

“The one thing I know is, he doesn’t play corner,” said Spielman, who’d joked Tuesday his wife Michele had told him he could sleep in his office if he took a cornerback in the first round again. “So I can go home tonight.”