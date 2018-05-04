The Vikings signed another draft pick before the start of Friday’s rookie minicamp.

Tackle Brian O’Neill, the second-round pick taken 62nd overall, inked his four-year rookie contract, the team announced. The Vikings signed four rookies, kicker Daniel Carlson, guard Colby Gossett, defensive end Ade Aruna and linebacker Devante Downs, on Thursday.

O’Neill’s deal is expected to be worth around the same as last year’s 62nd pick, JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster’s four-year contract is worth about $4.2 million with nearly $2 million guaranteed.

The Vikings have three rookies, cornerback Mike Hughes, defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes and tight end Tyler Conklin, who have yet to sign. In lieu of a signed contract, rookies typically participate in minicamp on a participation agreement (injury waiver).