Josh Kline's free-agent visit with the Vikings ended with a contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The former Titans and Patriots starting guard signed a three-year deal worth up to $15.75 million, according to a league source. He's a needed reinforcement for a Vikings offensive line that moved on from last year's starting guards, Mike Remmers and Tom Compton, and failed to re-sign Nick Easton, who joined the Saints. Kline joins Danny Isidora as the two guards on the Vikings roster with regular season experience.

Kline, 29, was cut by the Titans just one season after signing a four-year, $26 million extension. He started for three seasons as Tennessee's right guard before reportedly refusing a pay cut, leading to his release.

The Vikings have 10 offensive linemen under contract for next season. They took 15 into training camp a year ago.

Undrafted out of Kent State, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound Kline brings durability. He has started 64 of his 79 career regular season game appearances, including an active streak of 46 consecutive starts at right guard.

Kline played for the Patriots from 2013-15, starting five of six playoff games. He won a Super Bowl ring with the 2014 New England championship team.

The signing does not impact the Vikings' 2020 compensatory draft pick formula as Kline was released by his former team. The Vikings are likely positioned to get multiple 2020 draft picks for losing free agents Sheldon Richardson, Latavius Murray, Nick Easton and Andrew Sendejo, among others.

Siemian joins Jets

The Vikings are looking for another quarterback after Trevor Siemian agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Jets on Wednesday. Siemian, acquired from Denver in a trade for a fifth-round pick, backed up Kirk Cousins last season but did not appear in a game.

One free agent the Vikings are considering is former Rams quarterback Sean Mannion, according to a league source. Mannion, a 2015 third-round pick, has one NFL start. The Vikings also have quarterback Kyle Sloter, a third-year passer with only preseason experience.

Other veteran quarterbacks still available include Mike Glennon, Brock Osweiler, Josh Johnson and Geno Smith.

Griffen's incentives

Everson Griffen's restructured contract saved the Vikings $3.656 million against this year's salary cap, according to NFLPA salary data. He'll now account for $8.087 million of the cap. The veteran defensive end's new deal is also laden with weekly bonuses for being on the roster, being active on Sundays and for how well he plays.

He can pocket an additional $1 million for being active each game next season, $500,000 for being on the 53-man roster all season and another $500,000 if he has eight sacks, finishes the offseason workout program and is active for every game.

Griffen, 31, missed five games last season to address his mental health.