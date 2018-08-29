StarTribune
Illustration by Bruno Sellés • Special to the Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings Season preview
Cousins Joins The Infinite Quest
Infinity and No. 8, you have a lot in common: Neither of you has an exit. The Vikings placed $84 million worth of pressure on No. 8 Kirk Cousins, and the success or failure of 2018 will be entirely tied to him.
Cousins Joins The Infinite Quest
Infinity and No. 8, you have a lot in common: Neither of you has an exit. The Vikings placed $84 million worth of pressure on No. 8 Kirk Cousins, and the success or failure of 2018 will be entirely tied to him.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ ï cgonzalez@startribune.com ñ August 8, 2018, Eagan, MN, Twin Cities Orthopedics Perfo
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Kirk Cousins

Pressure abounds as Vikings' season starts and ends with Cousins

When the Vikings plunged dramatically into free agency for Kirk Cousins, they made it clear that 2018 is win-now time.
Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ ï cgonzalez@startribune.com ñ August 22, 2018, Eagan, MN, Twin Cities Orth
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Sheldon Richardson

Richardson's interior push could create a nastier Vikings' defense

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer sought and bought pressure up the middle in veteran Sheldon Richardson..
Beginning to end: The 1972 Vikings season started with Fran Tarkenton on the run during a 24-21 loss to the Redskins in Metropolitan Stadium. It ended
Vikings history

2018 expectations for Vikings call to mind the failure of 1972

The fall of 1972 was a missed opportunity for a Vikings team that had gone 35-7 the previous three seasons and was adding an elite passer.
Stefon Diggs put himself front and center during last season’s playoffs when he scored perhaps the most heralded touchdown in Vikings history. Indic
CARLOS GONZALEZ • cgonzalez@startribune.com
Stefon Diggs

Souhan: This is Diggs' time to shine as most-talented, highest-paid receiver

Stefon Diggs signed a five-year contract valued at $72 million during training camp. He's 24, entering his prime with a quarterbacked eager to spin him the ball. This is Diggs' moment.
Head game: Cousins' 'brain coach' helps him stay in a 'flow state'
Star Tribune illustration: Brandon Ferrill
Analytics

Head game: Cousins' 'brain coach' helps him stay in a 'flow state'

North Score: Kirk Cousins goes through extensive and atypical training to mold his brain — so he can be in the right state of mind, all the time.
Pat Elflein had two surgeries in the off season and did not play in the preseason, forcing the Vikings to use their depth on the offensive line.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
NFL injuries

Scoggins: Depth, not stars, may tell Vikings season

Star power rules the NFL, but with injuries inevitable so often a season is defined by the strength of the full roster.
Dalvin Cook didn’t last long last season and didn’t play much this preseason. “Now it’s just time for everybody to just watch me play football
CARLOS GONZALEZ • cgonzalez@startribune.com
Running backs

Cook: 'It's time for everybody to just watch me play football'

No team in the league has two starting deep threats at wide receiver like the Vikings. Adam Thielen (left) averaged 14.0 yards per catch and Stefon Di
CARLOS GONZALEZ • cgonzalez@startribune.com
Receivers

Pressure builds for a Diggs, Thielen repeat as NFL's best deep-threat tandem

Daniel Carlson showed a strong leg, arrived via high draft pick and elbowed aside a veteran. The parallels to Blair Walsh don’t have to involve a le
CARLOS GONZALEZ • cgonzalez@startribune.com
Special Teams

Vikings rookie kicker Carlson must channel the good Walsh

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes and his defensive mates exited last season knowing they would need to improve at combating the run-pass option.
CARLOS GONZALEZ • cgonzalez@startribune.com
Defense

Vikings secondary, linebackers have one option — adjust or fall prey again to run-pass option threat

Expert views

Star Tribune writers' takes on the Vikings' season

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks.
Photography

Behind the lens: Vikings put on game faces for 2018 season

Vikings 2018

Boiling points for the Vikings defense in 2018

Vikings 2018

Boiling points for the Vikings offense in 2018

What to watch for

Vikings' boiling points 2018

Sports

Vikings' 2018 schedule

© 2018 StarTribune. All rights reserved.