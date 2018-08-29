Illustration by Bruno Sellés • Special to the Star Tribune

Minnesota Vikings Season preview

Cousins Joins The Infinite Quest

Infinity and No. 8, you have a lot in common: Neither of you has an exit. The Vikings placed $84 million worth of pressure on No. 8 Kirk Cousins, and the success or failure of 2018 will be entirely tied to him.

