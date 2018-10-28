The Vikings (4-2-1) will face the red-hot Saints (5-1) on Sunday night without top cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Rhodes was listed questionable to play after not practicing all week, and he’s one of the Vikings’ seven inactives. Rookie Holton Hill is expected to start for Rhodes.

The Vikings defense will also be without linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin). Both were ruled out on Friday.

Nose tackle Linval Joseph returns to the lineup after sitting out last week in New York. Joseph was limited in practices all week due to ankle and knee injuries.

Left tackle Riley Reiff will miss his third straight game due to a foot injury that has bothered him since the Sept. 22 loss against Buffalo. The Vikings offensive line is down to just two backups in center/guard Brett Jones and tackle Storm Norton, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday.

Vikings’ inactives: Barr, Sendejo, Rhodes, Reiff, RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), G Tom Compton (knee) and QB Kyle Sloter.

Saints’ inactives: DT Mitchell Loewen (neck), OT Jermon Bushrod, CB Ken Crawley, C Will Clapp, DB J.T. Gray, DE Trey Hendrickson and G/T Chaz Green.