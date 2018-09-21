Safety Andrew Sendejo was fined again by the NFL for play deemed unnecessarily rough.

The 31-year-old Sendejo was fined $53,482 for the hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams that was flagged as unnecessary roughness during last weekend’s 29-29 tie. The penalty turned a 16-yard catch into a 31-yard gain for the Packers on a drive that ended in a field goal.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said on a KFAN appearance he heard from Sendejo after the game that after he asked an official about what he could’ve done differently, the official responded, ‘You did everything right. You couldn’t have done anything different. They just want us to throw the flag.’

Zimmer turned the play into the league office, but as of Thursday had not heard anything in response.

“I couldn’t do anything at the time, so,” Zimmer said. “I didn’t find out until Monday.”

This is the third time in Sendejo’s last 15 games for which he’s been fined or suspended due to a helmet-to-helmet hit or unnecessary roughness. The NFL fined Sendejo for a helmet-to-helmet hit during the Vikings’ Week 3 win against Tampa Bay last season. Four weeks later, Sendejo was suspended a game for a hit on Ravens receiver Mike Wallace.

The cost for Sendejo’s two fines and one-game suspension since last season has totaled $251,320.41.