Brian Robison’s run with the Vikings is over after his 12th training camp. He’s no longer the longest-tenured Vikings player.

Robison, 35, was informed of his release on Saturday ahead of the NFL’s deadline to cut all rosters down to 53 players, a league source told the Star Tribune.

The Vikings defensive end had said this would be his final NFL season, having agreed to a restructured contract this spring that gave back $2 million in order to make that happen.

Robison is 23rd on the list of the NFL’s active sack leaders with 60 sacks, all with the Vikings since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2007.

Necessitating the move is the Vikings’ current depth along the defensive line. Young ends like Stephen Weatherly and Tashawn Bower had strong preseasons and are expected to step up after Robison’s release.

Robison’s release saves the Vikings an initial $1.105 million in cap space.