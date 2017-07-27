Teddy Bridegwater stepped to the podium at Vikings training camp and addressed the media Thursday for the first time since he was taken away by ambulance on Aug. 30 with a career-threatening knee injury suffered in practice.

Bridgewater, throughout recovery from his surgery and intense rehab, has kept a low profile outside of enticing his 334,000 Instagram followers. Bridgewater is on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but could be targeting a return far earlier than many projected.

He showed up on the field for minicamp at Winter Park, where he worked on rehab drills. His knee brace has sometimes been on during his throwing videos, but the latest had him making throws to Dolphins receivers -- he lives and trains in his hometown of Miami -- with the brace off. It all has fueled speculation, hope and drama. At last on Thursday, Bridgewater talked up his post-injury journey.

Here’s some of what the uarterback had to say:

— “It’s been one grind, the best thing I have going. I come from an amazing DNA, we’re fighters. You have some days, you don’t see the progress, but it’s a long process. I’m in it for the long haul. It’s a rollercoaster you go on; I’ve had so much support. I’ve had more great days than I’ve had bad days.”

— “I’m in the process of leanring my body all over again, it’s been fun. You find different strengths and weaknesses and you try to tweak everything so that everything is a strength; it’s woorking on my overall body, from head to toe.”

— “Right now I can’t even think long-term. Within a blink of an eye, it was taken away from me. Right now, I’m just focusing on Teddy.”

— “We’ve been attacking this rehab, I think everyone is excited.”

— “Whenever my body knows it’s ready, my minds says its ready, we’ll go from there.”

— “I can’t remember, it was so long ago. I remember being out ther laying on the gournd. The biggest thing I remember is the guys supporitng me, holding my hand and praying for me. It says at lot about the the character of the guys we have around here.”