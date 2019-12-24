The Vikings locked themselves into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs with Monday’s loss. As for their wild-card weekend opponent? It could be any one of four teams, depending on the results of three games Sunday: Green Bay at Detroit, New Orleans at Carolina and San Francisco at Seattle:
Vikings at New Orleans
• San Francisco and Green Bay win, OR
• New Orleans and Green Bay lose
Vikings at Green Bay
• Green Bay loses and New Orleans wins
Vikings at Seattle
• Seattle and Green Bay win
Vikings at San Francisco
• New Orleans and Green Bay win and San Francisco ties
