The Vikings locked themselves into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs with Monday’s loss. As for their wild-card weekend opponent? It could be any one of four teams, depending on the results of three games Sunday: Green Bay at Detroit, New Orleans at Carolina and San Francisco at Seattle:

Vikings at New Orleans

• San Francisco and Green Bay win, OR

• New Orleans and Green Bay lose

Vikings at Green Bay

• Green Bay loses and New Orleans wins

Vikings at Seattle

• Seattle and Green Bay win

Vikings at San Francisco

• New Orleans and Green Bay win and San Francisco ties