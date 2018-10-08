Guard Mike Remmers said the Vikings got a confidence boost from Sunday’s 23-21 win in Philadelphia, but that the offensive line would like to lower the degree of difficulty on throws like some that quarterback Kirk Cousins had to make against the Eagles.

Cousins was hit on 10 of his 37 passes in Philadelphia, including some game-defining completions despite the talented Eagles’ front getting in his face. The Vikings’ biggest play, a 68-yard completion to receiver Adam Thielen, came while Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox worked past Remmers to hit Cousins during the throw.

“I don’t want him to get hit at all, but it happens,” Remmers said Monday. “They’re a really good defense and, unfortunately the quarterback gets hit sometimes. We’re just trying to get the least amount as possible.”

Remmers, a sixth-year NFL veteran, is only settling into his role at guard after making his professional debut there at the very end of last season. He said about his own play: “There’s a lot of room for improvement,” but that also goes for most of his teammates up front.

“It’s been different playing a whole season instead of just having a few games under my belt,” Remmers said of playing guard. “It’s something where I’m learning a lot each and every game and feel like I’m continuing to grow. There’s a lot of room for improvement.”

Showoffs

Philadelphia Eagles' Michael Bennett hits Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Nose tackle Linval Joseph’s 64-yard fumble return for a touchdown didn’t surprise teammate Sheldon Richardson, because as Richardson says, he’s raced Joseph “a couple times in the offseason, so I know he can run.”

He’s carrying about 30 pounds more than you, so are you faster?

“Yeah, I’m faster,” Richardson said.

The Vikings defensive line showed off Sunday, combining for five hits on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz — including three sacks. Richardson credited better “execution” and a little more freedom in the scheme from Vikings coaches.

“Some of the calls in the game plan were more free for the defensive line to make plays,” Richardson said. “But everybody on the back end was covering better; we was stopping the run, so can’t really complain. It was a good complement all the way around.”

Sendejo’s reputation a factor

Safety Andrew Sendejo has to be wary of another fine letter arriving in his locker this week after he was flagged for unnecessary roughness at the end of the win over the Eagles. The penalty, which was questionable as Sendejo’s helmet briefly made contact with tight end Zach Ertz’s helmet, was “not a good call,” said head coach Mike Zimmer.

As close as the call might be, Sendejo still has a reputation that precedes him with officials. He’s been fined twice and suspended once for unnecessarily rough hits since last season.

“These officials watch tape, too,” Zimmer said.

‘It’s always been about us’

Safety George Iloka said “it definitely felt good” to play defense again, even if the veteran got just seven snaps against the Eagles. Iloka came away with one tackle and a chip on the proverbial shoulder after the defense rebounded from allowing 38 points to the Rams less than two weeks ago.

“After we played the Rams, no one was saying anything about us and we got a decent win [Sunday] and everyone is trying to pat us on the back again,” Iloka said. “It’s always been about us. I just believe that. [Sunday,] you got an example of how we can play when we lock in. That was the biggest difference.”