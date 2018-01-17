Minnesota Vikings fans, still jubilant after the team’s stunning win over New Orleans in Sunday’s NFL playoff game, are showing that they are a benevolent and compassionate bunch.

Despite the pain from an injury suffered during the game, Saints punter Thomas Morstead was the first player from the opposing team to come back on the field for the mandatory point-after-touchdown kick after Stefon Diggs’ last-second, game-winning race into the end zone.

Vikings fans noticed the act of sportsmanship and responded by sending a few thousand dollars to Morstead’s charity, What You Give Will Grow, an organization that focuses on pediatric cancer.

The gesture has deeply touched Morstead, who suffered torn cartilage on his rib cage while trying to tackle Vikings’ return man Marcus Sherels.

“I am blown away by everybody. Thank you everybody for donating,” he said in a video message posted on What You Give Will Grow’s YouTube channel. “I give you a Who Dat.”

Morstead learned this week that donations had been rolling in from Minnesota of all places. In turn, he said money received by the end of the week will be kicked back to Children’s Minnesota’s Child Life programs.

The hospital’s Child Life programs help children and their families understand their treatment and reduce stress through play, relaxation and special events and activities.

A Vikings fan got things rolling by suggesting on Reddit that the purple faithful get behind the effort. By midmorning Wednesday, 458 fans had donated more than $31,000. Morstead in a tweet said he’d personally fly to Minneapolis to present the check if donations reached $100,000.

“Much respect for your sportsmanship and determination to finish the game,” wrote on commenter on the charity’s YouTube page titled “Thank You Vikings fans for you generosity and support.” “Add one more MN Vikings fan to your list of donors,” the post continued.

Said another fan, “You are an inspiration to all people. The way you came out to line up for a meaningless PAT was a lesson in sportsmanship. I’ve donated and shared your story and I hope my kids learned something from you.”

Morstead’s foundation has given away more than $2.5 million since its inception in 2014, according to its website.