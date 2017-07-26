Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen will sign a lucrative contract extension with the Vikings on Wednesday, according to a source.
NFL Network reports that it will be a four-year extension for Griffen, who has two years remaining on the lucrative deal he signed in 2014.
Griffen has recorded 30.5 sacks over the past three years and made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons.
Everson Griffen career statistics
Griffen and General Manager Rick Spielman will meet with reporters to discuss the deal once it is signed.
A new deal could also be in the works for Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who is in the final season of his rookie contract.
