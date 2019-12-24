vikings insider Ben Goessling

But for their Week 2 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field, the Vikings would have come into Monday night’s rematch with a chance to seal a third NFC North title in five years.

As slim as those chances were heading into Monday night, they dwindled to zero as the Vikings became the last team in the NFL to lose at their home stadium.

Aaron Jones’ second touchdown run of the game — a 56-yard burst off the left side of the Packers’ line — with 5:51 left in the fourth quarter gave the Packers a 23-10 victory over the Vikings in front of a record crowd of 67,157 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Green Bay clinched its first NFC North title since 2016 with the win — its first at U.S. Bank Stadium — and locked the Vikings into the NFC’s No. 6 seed. After Sunday’s home game at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings will head on the road for the playoffs, however far their journey takes them.

Green Bay Packers Za'darius Smith (55) sacked Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay (12-3) limited the Vikings (10-5) to 139 yards of offense and only seven first downs.

The Packers took their first lead with two minutes left in the third quarter on a 12-yard run by Jones. A two-point conversion pass from Aaron Rodgers to Geronimo Allison made the score 17-10.

The scoring drive was set up by Kevin King’s interception of a Kirk Cousins pass and King’s return of 39 yards to the Packers’ 47.

Jones tacked on his NFL-leading 19th touchdown to seal the game.

The Vikings forced three turnovers in Packers territory in the first half but could only translate that into 10 points in taking a narrow 10-9 lead.

On Green Bay’s opening drive, Jones fumbled when hit by linebacker Anthony Barr, and Eric Kendricks recovered at the 34, carrying the ball to the Packers 10 for the Vikings’ first golden opportunity. But they stalled on downs, and Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal.

The Packers answered with a 42-yard field goal by Mason Crosby before the first quarter ended.

On the first play of the second quarter, Rodgers was intercepted by Vikings safety Anthony Harris, who returned the ball to the Green Bay 26. On third down, Cousins hit Stefon Diggs with a 22-yard touchdown pass after Diggs beat cornerback Jaire Alexander to the right pylon, and the Vikings led 10-3.

After Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal, the Vikings had another great chance after Harrison Smith forced a Davante Adams fumble and Kendricks recovered at the Packers 48. On third down, the Vikings almost pulled off a trick play when Diggs passed to a wide-open Cousins on an end-around. The pass was too far for Cousins, however. The Vikings also failed on fourth down.

The teams exchanged possessions again before Crosby’s third field goal of the half, a 19-yarder as time expired.

The Packers outgained the Vikings 221-68 in the first half.