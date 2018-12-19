Defensive end Danielle Hunter, who has already set a career high with 14½ sacks this season, added another honor to his 2018 season when he was named to his first Pro Bowl on Tuesday night.

Hunter was one of four Vikings named to the 2018 NFC team, joining linebacker Anthony Barr, safety Harrison Smith and wide receiver Adam Thielen. The four players will play in the game on Jan. 27 in Orlando.

Thielen, who was named to his second Pro Bowl team, is second in the league with 105 receptions this season. His career-high 1,255 yards make him the first Vikings wideout to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Randy Moss did it from 1998 to 2003. The honor adds another $500,000 to Thielen’s 2018 salary for being named to the Pro Bowl.

Barr, who went 12 games without a sack, has three in the Vikings’ last two games, recording the first multi-sack game of his career on Sunday against the Dolphins. He will play in his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl.

Smith has three interceptions and three sacks this season, to go with two forced fumbles and six tackles for loss. Its the second time in his career that Smith has recorded at least three interceptions and three sacks, and he’s the first NFL player to do it since Landon Collins and Ryan Shazier in 2016. Smith will play in his fourth Pro Bowl.