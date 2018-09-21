Running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end Everson Griffen will be held out of Sunday’s game against the Bills after neither player practiced all week, according to Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Cook left last weekend’s game in Green Bay with a hamstring injury suffered during overtime. He worked off to the side of practice this week with strength and conditioning coach Mark Uyeyama.

Cook said Friday he expects to be ready for Thursday night’s game in Los Angeles against the Rams.

Griffen is listed with a knee injury and hasn’t been seen on the practice field this week. He’s been around the Vikings facilities, but the veteran pass rusher will miss just his third game since becoming a starter in 2014.

Center Pat Elflein is set to make his debut on Sunday, per Zimmer, but he won’t start. That means center Brett Jones should get his third straight start against the Bills.

“We have a role for him,” Zimmer said. “We’ll see how it goes Sunday.”