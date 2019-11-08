The Vikings will be without receiver Adam Thielen and nose tackle Linval Joseph on Sunday night against the Cowboys.

Thielen will miss what amounts to his fourth game due to a hamstring injury suffered at the start of an Oct. 20 win in Detroit. He played seven snaps in his return last week in Kansas City before his right hamstring “grabbed” and he left the game. Thielen did not practice all week.

Joseph’s knee injury is concerning after the Vikings nose tackle was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, but was seen limping through the locker room Thursday. Joseph, 31, did not practice Thursday or Friday before being ruled out. Jaleel Johnson is expected to start for Joseph.

The Vikings will also be without safety Andrew Sendejo, who was claimed off waivers this week from Philadelphia and is recovering from an injured groin.

Cornerback Trae Waynes (ankle) and defensive end Stephen Weatherly (groin) are questionable to play, meaning the team considers them a 50/50 chance to suit up Sunday. Waynes, who injured his ankle in Kansas City, was limited Wednesday and did not practice Thursday or Friday with non-injury designations.

Mike Hughes, the second-year cornerback, would get his fourth NFL start if Waynes is sidelined.

At least two injured Cowboys stars are expected to play in receiver Amari Cooper (knee) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck).