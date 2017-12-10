Gallery: 20 year Vikings fan Antron Cobb was happy to be at the game Sunday morning, shooting pics of his favorite team warming up.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Vikings’ NFC North championship celebration will have to wait for now.

They fell 31-24 to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium, after a frantic comeback to tie the game was ultimately rendered moot by Cam Newton’s 62-yard run to set up Jonathan Stewart’s decisive touchdown.

The loss ended the Vikings’ eight-game win streak, and put their bid to clinch the NFC North on hold for a week, after the Detroit Lions kicked a late field goal to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It came on a frustrating afternoon that included Adam Thielen touchdown that was ruled an incomplete pass after a review, and another potentially concerning offensive line injury.

– who’d been questionable to play with a shoulder injury – joined Mike Remmers (low back injury) among the team’s inactives. Left tackle Riley Reiff limped off in the third quarter, before being carted to the locker room with an ankle injury.

– right guard Joe Berger – playing his normal spot.

Case Keenum completed 27 of his 44 passes behind the battered offensive line, ducking away from a Captain Munnerlyn sack on a corner blitz and finding space in the middle of the Panthers’ rush lanes to gain 43 yards on five scrambles. He finished the day with three turnovers, getting hit as he underthrew a deep ball that Daryl Worley intercepted in the first quarter.

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum scrambled for the first down late in the first half.

On the Vikings’ first play of the third quarter, Mario Addison beat Riley Reiff with a speed rush and swatted the ball out of Keenum’s hand as he tried to throw downfield. The Panthers recovered the fumble as it shot forward, and reviews upheld the fumble call. With the Vikings down 24-13 in the fourth quarter, James Bradberry picked off a Keenum pass that Stefon Diggs deflected into the air.

But after a Vikings stop, Keenum found Adam Thielen for a 52-yard touchdown strike, hitting a two-point conversion to Blake Bell that pulled the Vikings within three. When Andrew Sendejo intercepted a pass that ricocheted off Christian McCaffrey’s hands, it set up Kai Forbath’s game-tying 27-yard field goal.

For all the Vikings’ resilience, though, Newton was there to make the final play of the day.

– who started the scoring with a 60-yard touchdown run off Keenum’s first interception – jumped over the goal line for his third score of the day to put Carolina up for good.

