SCORING

1 2 3 4 Final

FALCONS 0 0 0 12 12

VIKINGS 14 7 7 0 28

FIRST QUARTER VIKINGS 14, FALCONS 0

VIKINGS — Adam Thielen 23 pass from Kirk Cousins (Dan Bailey kick), 11:50. Drive: Two plays, 21 yards, 1:03. Key plays: Atlanta punt blocked and recovered by Vikings' Eric Wilson at Atlanta 21.

VIKINGS — Dalvin Cook 19 run (Bailey kick), 8:22. Drive: Four plays, 41 yards, 1:33. Key plays: Matt Ryan pass intercepted by Anthony Harris at Atlanta 41; Cook 21 run.

SECOND QUARTER VIKINGS 21, FALCONS 0

VIKINGS — Cousins 1 run (Bailey kick), 4:40. Drive: 10 plays, 79 yards, 5:41. Key plays: Devonta Freeman fumble recovered by Harris at Vikings 21; Chad Beebe 9 pass from Cousins on third-and-9; 15-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Falcons' Isaiah Oliver; defensive holding penalty on De'Vondre Campbell on third-and-7; Cook 22 run; Alexander Mattison 17 run.

THIRD QUARTER VIKINGS 28, FALCONS 0

VIKINGS — Cook 7 run (Bailey kick), :29. Drive: Six plays, 80 yards, 2:39. Key plays: Ryan pass intercepted by Harris in end zone; Cousins 2 run on third-and-1; Stefon Diggs 31 pass from Cousins.

FOURTH QUARTER VIKINGS 28, FALCONS 12

FALCONS — Calvin Ridley 20 pass from Matt Ryan (pass failed), 9:19. Drive: Eight plays, 66 yards, 3:16. Key play: Austin Hooper 16 pass from Ryan.

FALCONS — Julio Jones 2 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 1:05. Drive: 12 plays, 71 yards, 3:23. Key plays: 9-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Vikings' Kris Boyd on third-and-3; illegal-use-of-hands penalty on Vikings' Stephen Weatherly on third-and-3; Jones 5 pass from Ryan on fourth-and-2.