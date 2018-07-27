Mommy issues

“Tully” (⋆⋆⋆⋆, rated R) is an uncommonly intelligent and amusing portrait of motherhood, thorns and all. Created by director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody (“Juno,” “Young Adult”), this adult coming-of-age story stars Charlize Theron as a fatigued suburban mom overwhelmed by the birth of her third child. Help arrives in the form of a nanny with skills that would make Mary Poppins envious. Not every moment feels realistic, but the film’s artistic license earns our faith.

COLIN COVERT

Also coming Tuesday

“Final Portrait”

“Overboard”

“Final Portrait” “Overboard” “The Miracle Season” “Dark Crimes” “Star Wars Rebels” Season 4

“The Miracle Season”

“Dark Crimes”

“Star Wars Rebels” Season 4