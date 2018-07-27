Mommy issues
“Tully” (⋆⋆⋆⋆, rated R) is an uncommonly intelligent and amusing portrait of motherhood, thorns and all. Created by director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody (“Juno,” “Young Adult”), this adult coming-of-age story stars Charlize Theron as a fatigued suburban mom overwhelmed by the birth of her third child. Help arrives in the form of a nanny with skills that would make Mary Poppins envious. Not every moment feels realistic, but the film’s artistic license earns our faith.
COLIN COVERT
Also coming Tuesday
