Shooting the moon
Like its protagonist, “First Man” (⋆⋆⋆½, PG-13) doesn’t go in for theatrics. It gets the job done, with professionalism, immersive authenticity and unadorned feeling. As astronaut Neil Armstrong, Ryan Gosling brings innate charm to a character who often seems as distant as the moon he often stares at with unspoken longing. When he takes his legendary first steps on the lunar surface, the moment carries all the more grandeur and moral force for being staged with solemnity.
ANN HORNADAY, Washington Post
Also coming Tuesday
“Here and Now”
“Johnny English Strikes Again”
“The Hate U Give”
“Fuller House” Season 3
2 killed at unofficial MLK Day after-party in Florida
Police in Florida say two people have been killed and another wounded in a shooting at an unofficial after-party for St. Petersburg's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Dream Big Parade.
Books
Rachel Kushner among finalists for book critics prizes
Rachel Kushner's prison novel "The Mars Room," poetry and criticism by Terrance Hayes and essays by Zadie Smith were among the finalists announced Tuesday for…
TV & Media
Facebook Live video appears to show dance floor sex assault
Atlanta police are investigating the apparent sexual assault of woman that was livestreamed on Facebook.
Variety
Center for research on fraternities, sororities planned
Penn State is announcing plans for a national multidisciplinary research center on fraternities and sororities as part of an effort for change following the death of a fraternity pledge two years ago.
National
Political shifts, sales slump cast shadow over gun industry
When gunmakers and dealers gather this week in Las Vegas for the industry's largest annual conference, they will be grappling with slumping sales and a…