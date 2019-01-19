Shooting the moon

Like its protagonist, “First Man” (⋆⋆⋆½, PG-13) doesn’t go in for theatrics. It gets the job done, with professionalism, immersive authenticity and unadorned feeling. As astronaut Neil Armstrong, Ryan Gosling brings innate charm to a character who often seems as distant as the moon he often stares at with unspoken longing. When he takes his legendary first steps on the lunar surface, the moment carries all the more grandeur and moral force for being staged with solemnity.

ANN HORNADAY, Washington Post

