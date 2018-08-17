Turning it up to 11

Superhero sequels are always more of the same, and "Deadpool 2" (⋆⋆⋆½, rated R) is even more gory, offbeat and obscenely funny than the original. It stays true to the mission of lampooning earnest comic-book action movies with creative chutzpah, calling out itself for aping the genre's bad ideas and then shattering the fourth wall with meta precision. Its star, Ryan Reynolds, radiates a bizarre charisma. He's like a swizzle stick continually stirring up a double Mickey Finn.

COLIN COVERT

Also coming Tuesday

"First Reformed"

"The Walking Dead" Season 8

"Show Dogs"

"Jack Ryan Collection"

"Bleeding Steel"