Turning it up to 11
Superhero sequels are always more of the same, and "Deadpool 2" (⋆⋆⋆½, rated R) is even more gory, offbeat and obscenely funny than the original. It stays true to the mission of lampooning earnest comic-book action movies with creative chutzpah, calling out itself for aping the genre's bad ideas and then shattering the fourth wall with meta precision. Its star, Ryan Reynolds, radiates a bizarre charisma. He's like a swizzle stick continually stirring up a double Mickey Finn.
COLIN COVERT
