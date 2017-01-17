Directors of Christopher & Banks fired chief executive LuAnn Via, the Plymouth-based women's apparel retailer said Tuesday as it also announced disappointing results during the holiday shopping period.

The news sent the company's shares plunging 32 percent in the first half-hour of trading.

Via, who was hired as CEO in November 2012, was terminated "without cause," the company said in a filing with securities regulators, and will receive a $850,000 severance, an amount equal to her annual base salary. She will also receive other payouts for accrued vacation and other incentives.

The board tapped Joel Waller, former chief executive of The Wet Seal and Wilsons Leather, to be interim leader while it searches for a permanent successor. Waller stepped in as interim chief executive several years ago during another leadership transition at Christopher & Banks.

As part of the changes, Lisa Wardell, the board chairwoman, also resigned last week. Kent Kleeberger has replaced her as head of the board.

"We thank LuAnn for her service and contributions as President and CEO during these challenging times, and wish her well in her future endeavors," Kleeberger said in a statement. "LuAnn has laid an excellent foundation for future growth and was instrumental in upgrading our assortments, talent, technology and e-commerce platforms."

LuAnn Via

The leadership changes come after an overhaul of the company's board last year, including the addition of an activist shareholder who had been pushing for changes. Six board members departed in June and four new board members joined in June, including the activist shareholder, Jonathan Duskin of New York-based Macellum Capital Management.

On Tuesday, the company also lowered its guidance for the fourth quarter due to lower traffic, softness in the women's apparel market, and the weather. The biggest declines came in the last two weekends before Christmas when sales fell about $4.5 million, the company said.

Waller, 77, served as the company president and interim CEO before Via arrived in November 2012. He is also an investor in the Macellum Retail Opportunity Fund, which owns 10.3 percent of the company's shares and is run by Duskin.

In his initial overtures to the board in 2015, Duskin said he was concerned the board was "heavily skewed" to Minneapolis-area business people who do not have enough background in retail. He pushed then for Waller to join the board but was rebuffed by the board at the time.