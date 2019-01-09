University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler made a pitch for a state funding hike at the Capitol Wednesday morning — his final request to lawmakers before he steps down in July.

The university is asking lawmakers for an additional $30 million in funding for the 2019-2020 academic year and an extra $27 million the following year — an almost 7 percent increase over the biennium.

The U faces intense competition for state dollars this session, with DFL leaders who control the state House and governor’s office listing K-12 education and healthcare as top priorities. It is making a more modest request than those it pursued with mixed results in recent years. Kaler said the added state dollars would help the U keep a tuition increase for undergraduates on its Twin Cities campus to about 2 percent, with costs on greater Minnesota campuses slated to remain flat.

“Our legislative request is restrained and reasonable, and most importantly it’s forward-looking,” Kaler said during a press conference.

The U now receives $673 million a year from the state, or about 17 percent of its $3.8 billion budget.

U officials have said the additional dollars would go toward employee pay raises, upgrades to classrooms and research equipment and compliance with state and federal regulations. They have noted that even as lawmakers have chipped in more in recent years amid a strong economy, state funding still lags well behind a pre-recession high of $709 million a year.

University leaders have sought to contrast the U’s more modest ask to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system’s request for an added $246 million in state dollars over the biennium, which would make for a more than 17-percent hike. System officials have said the money would fund pay raises, a new information management system, scholarships and a push to address workforce shortages. Unlike the U this time around, they have vowed to freeze undergraduate tuition if lawmakers grant their request.

During last year’s session, the Minnesota State system fared better than the U at the Republican-controlled Legislature, which granted the university slightly more than a third of its request.

Separately, the U is seeking $232 million for infrastructure-related capital investments, most of it for upkeep of existing facilities.

At the Capitol Wednesday, Kaler introduced several members of the university community for a taste of the work the U does across the state. Extension educator Megan Weber spoke about a program that has trained more than 200 volunteers to spot aquatic invasive species.

Marie Manner, a recent PhD graduate, demonstrated a robot she designed that helps researchers diagnose autism in children earlier, by observing how they respond to its commands in a “Simon Says” game. (“Simon says to clap for President Kaler,” the robot instructed reporters.)

Freshman Chidiogo Orakwue spoke of choosing the Rochester campus for its focus on the health sciences and of hoping to build a women’s health clinic in her native Nigeria.