The University of St. Thomas is investigating what it calls an “act of hate” after a racial slur was found written on a student’s door on Friday.

The slur, followed by the words “go back” represented a “blatant disregard” for the university’s commitment to inclusion and diversity, according to a statement by University President Julie Sullivan and Executive Vice President Richard Plumb.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened on campus, according to the statement.

“We call on every member of our community to denounce this act of hate and to work together to ensure it does not happen again,” the statement said.