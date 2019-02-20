A University of Minnesota task force has recommended changing the names of four Twin Cities campus buildings because of their namesakes’ racist or anti-Semitic practices.

The group’s report, released Wednesday, comes after a 16-month process that some regents and students have criticized as overly plodding, with the task force taking over last year for an earlier committee. The task force backed renaming Coffman Memorial Union — for former U President Lotus Coffman, who presided over a major university expansion but also excluded black students from campus housing and programs — as well as three other buildings. President Eric Kaler will review that report and present his own proposal to the U’s governing board in March.

The task force report acknowledges that the tenures of former administrators for which the buildings are named can’t be viewed outside the context of their eras.

“But neither do we believe they were without choice, particularly given the power and discretion they exercised in their administrative roles,” the report said.

The other buildings the task force recommended renaming are:

- Nicholson Hall, named after Edward Nicholson, the U’s first dean of student affairs from 1917 to 1941, who the report says cracked down on political speech and student activism

Coffman Memorial Union is named for Lotus Coffman, who was instrumental in segregating student housing.

- Middlebrook Hall, named after William Middlebrook, who served in various administrative roles from 1925 to 1959, backing practices that discriminated against minority and Jewish students, according to the report

- Coffey Hall, named after 1940s U President Walter Coffey, who the report says supported policies to exclude and segregate black students.

The U’s undergraduate student government passed a resolution last spring to start calling Coffman Memorial Union simply Memorial Union, a practice leaders have encouraged fellow students to embrace even before any official renaming.

Kaler argued for a careful, thoughtful process to weigh changing the names, noting this would be the first time this has happened on the U’s campus.

The impetus to examine campus building names came from a 2017 exhibit named “A Campus Divided,” which explored racist and ant-Semitic practices by former administrators.